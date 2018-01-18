Jazz Camp 2018 Set for July 9-13 at Saddleback College

Now taking enrollments for Jazz Camp at Saddleback College in July 2018. Spend a week (9am-4pm daily) with the nationally recognized Jazz Faculty of Saddleback College developing your improvisation skills. Each day you will have a master class specializing in techniques specific to your instrument.

In addition, jam sessions, faculty concerts, classes in jazz theory, aural skills, and private lessons will be offered. And, of course, your ensemble will rehearse intensely twice a day culminating with our Friday afternoon concerts!

The Saddleback College Summer Jazz Camp is open to High School and select Middle School students. Students are responsible for bringing their own instrument and lunch.

COST: $325.00 (Early Bird Registration – Postmarked by June 1: $285.00).

CONTACT: Joey Sellers at jsellers@saddleback.edu for further information and to register.

