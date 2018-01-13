Jazz Faculty Opens Spring Season at Saddleback College

The Saddleback College Jazz Faculty kicks off their spring season on Monday, January 29th at 7:30 p.m., in the McKinney Theatre. Come and enjoy this concert filled with a mixture of American Standards and original compositions by faculty members. This ensemble of nationally-recognized musicians consists of Jerry Pinter on tenor saxophone, Ron Stout on trumpet, Jamie Rosenn on guitar, Adam Bravo on piano, Luther Hughes on bass, Paul Johnson on drums, and Director of Jazz Studies Joey Sellers on trombone.

Tickets are $10 general; $7 student/seniors (presale only), Child 17 and under FREE. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. For additional information, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College emphasizes creativity through improvisation and ensemble performance. Focusing on the historical, theoretical and intuitive aspects of this American music, Director Joey Sellers and an outstanding cadre of nationally recognized musicians comprise the jazz faculty. Curricula include Improvisation, Jazz Composition and Arranging, Jazz History Syllabus, Jazz History Audio, Jazz History Podcast, Jazz Piano, Saddleback Big Band, Jazz Lab Ensemble, and Combos. Students in Jazz Studies at Saddleback College have transferred to prestigious institutions including the University of Southern California, Eastman School of Music, Berkeley School of Music, Cal State Northridge, UCLA, Cal State Fullerton, University of California at San Diego, and other regional institutions. Some of our alumni have gone on to play professionally with Frank Zappa, Diana Ross, and other high-profile artists and organizations.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

