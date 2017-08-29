Jazz Guest Artist Matt Smith Neu Jazz Trio Performs at Saddleback College

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College presents the Matt Smith Neu Jazz Trio on Monday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. The “Matt Smith Neu Jazz Trio” is one of the newest and most notable jazz trios to hit the San Diego scene.

Formed in January 2013, this trio has jumped musical leaps and bounds to find music they are all proud of.

The songs on their September 2016 release “RETROgrade,” feature compositions of each member that capture and captivate jazz and non-jazz audiences. These rhythmically free and melodically driven compositions highlight the very essence of a young trio with overwhelming maturity.

Tickets are $10 general; $7 student/seniors (presale only). Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656 (noon-4:00 p.m., Tuesday-Friday) to order your tickets or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College emphasizes creativity through improvisation and ensemble performance. Focusing on the historical, theoretical and intuitive aspects of this American music, Director Joey Sellers and an outstanding cadre of nationally recognized musicians comprise the jazz faculty.

Curricula include Improvisation, Jazz Composition and Arranging, Jazz History Syllabus, Jazz History Audio, Jazz History Podcast, Jazz Piano, Saddleback Big Band, Jazz Lab Ensemble, and Combos.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

