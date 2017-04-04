Jimboy’s Tacos Celebrates National Burrito Day On April 6th with BOGO

Thursday, April 6 is National Burrito Day and Jimboy’s Tacos is celebrating! Buy one burrito anytime on Thursday, April 6 and get one burrito of equal or lesser value for free. This offer is valid at participating restaurants only.

Jimboy’s scratch made grilled burritos are stuffed with fresh, premium ingredients, then finished on the grill to seal them shut and give them the signature crisp exterior.

While Jimboy’s Tacos is perhaps most famous for its signature crispy, Parmesan dusted tacos, the grilled burritos have earned a loyal following. The Jimboy’s Bean and Cheese Burrito is one of the most ordered items on the menu today.