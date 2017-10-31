Join fellow Pacific Symphony fans to cheer Carl St.Clair and the musicians when they debut at Carnegie Hall!

We’re going to Carnegie Hall!

We’ve reserved a quantity of well-located tickets for this historic concert and a block of rooms at the Park Central Hotel, across the street from Carnegie Hall.

Along with premier tickets to Pacific Symphony’s Carnegie Hall debut, your weekend includes plenty of free time to explore the Big Apple on your own. With the Park Central Hotel’s ideal location in Midtown Manhattan, you’re within easy walking distance of Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Times Square and Radio City Music Hall, to name just a few of the sights.

Here’s How

Order Your Concert Tickets:

Call our group sales concierge, Louise Jacobs, at (714) 876-2311.

Hurry, as there are only 100 premium group tickets available.

Ticket prices: $86, $64, $49, $38 and $33. Book Your Room at Park Center New York Hotel:

BOOK ONLINE HERE

Or call (212) 247-8000 and say you are with the “Pacific Symphony Carnegie Hall Tour.”

You will receive preferential room rates starting at $259 per night (plus tax). Reservations accepted on a first-come, first-served basis while space remains.

Park Central New York Hotel is located at 870 Seventh Ave. between West 55th and West 56th streets, just steps from Carnegie Hall. Reserve Your Own Air Transportation

Journey at a Glance:

This will be the Carnegie Hall debut for Pacific Symphony and Music Director Carl St.Clair.

The major work on the program will be the NYC premiere of Philip Glass’ “The Passion of Ramakrishna,” which was commissioned and premiered by Pacific Symphony.

Carnegie Hall invited Pacific Symphony to perform as part of their celebration of Philip Glass’ 80th birthday.

Pacific Symphony’s Carnegie Hall debut will be Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Day 1:

Friday, April 20, 2018 – ARRIVAL

Check into the Park Central Hotel and slip into vacation mode! Join Pacific Symphony Writer-in- Residence Timothy Mangan for cocktails and conversation or join new friends at dinner to celebrate this historic weekend.

Day 2:

Saturday, April 21, 2018 – THE MAIN EVENT

Enjoy and explore New York during the day. Arrive at Carnegie Hall in time to take in Timothy Mangan’s pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. Then, proceed to the Stern Auditorium to enjoy Pacific Symphony’s historic debut performance at 8 p.m.

Day 3:

Sunday, April 22, 2018 – FREE DAY/RETURN

You may choose to spend the morning wandering Central Park, reflecting on the amazing weekend you’ve enjoyed. If you’re not heading back until the evening, maybe take the afternoon to visit the nearby Museum of Modern Art or any other special points of interest.

