Join our free Community Emergency Preparedness Academy

Residents have an opportunity to participate in the next free Community Emergency Preparedness Academy (CEPA) that begins on April 18, 2017.

CEPA is a collaborative effort between the City of Mission Viejo, Orange County Fire Authority, Sheriff’s Department and other emergency response agencies. The program takes place Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through May 9.

The award-winning Mission Viejo academy is uniquely organized through the Neighborhood Watch Program and designed to prepare neighbors to work together before, during and after disasters to lessen injuries and help with recovery. The academy is a 21-hour certified curriculum that follows FEMA guidelines for citizen emergency response teams.

Led by emergency personnel, the academy teaches participants about law and fire disaster operations, fire safety, light search & rescue, disaster medical, basic crisis intervention and neighborhood mobilization. The sessions include hands-on exercises where students extinguish real fires, extricate bodies from heavy debris and treat mock injuries in response to a simulated earthquake.

Participants must attend all seven nights and will receive priority registration for free future CPR, AED and First Aid training.

To register and for more information, contact cepa@cityofmissionviejo.org or 949-470-8433.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo