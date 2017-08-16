Join us for a taste of Quest Based Learning at our Discovery Outdoor Science Learning Experience and Back to school BBQ – Hosted by The Discovery Prep School of Aliso Viejo

Join us for a taste of Quest Based Learning at our Discovery Outdoor Science Learning Experience and Back to school BBQ – Hosted by The Discovery Prep School of Aliso ViejoPosted on August 16th, 2017
FREE EVENT: Open to all middle school students, high school students and families!
August 24th 5:30 pm
Laguna Niguel Regional Park
For more information on our exciting hands on, Quest Based curriculum or questions about our Science Learning Experience please call Clint Davis 949.939.8320
www.discoveryprepschool.com
Show Comments