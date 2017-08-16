Discovery_BBQ_Flyer

Join us for a taste of Quest Based Learning at our Discovery Outdoor Science Learning Experience and Back to school BBQ – Hosted by The Discovery Prep School of Aliso Viejo

Posted on August 16th, 2017

FREE EVENT: Open to all middle school students, high school students and families!

August 24th 5:30 pm

Laguna Niguel Regional Park

For more information on our exciting hands on, Quest Based curriculum or questions about our Science Learning Experience please call Clint Davis 949.939.8320

www.discoveryprepschool.com

