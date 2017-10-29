Join us for Strings for Generations Application Deadline Soon! – Pacific Symphony Musicians



Strings for Generations brings children and their parents, adult siblings, and even grandparents together to play music in an orchestra. Children improve their music skills, while parents learn how to play a percussion instrument. Some parents even pick up a string instrument they haven’t played in 20 years!



Don’t miss this opportunity to bond with your family while making music with professional music educators and Pacific Symphony musicians — submit your application online here by November 2!

Presented in partnership with the Irvine Chinese School, Strings for Generations provides a unique opportunity for family members to play and learn about music together, under the direction of professional music educators and Symphony musicians.



The Strings for Generations program is geared toward students in grades 4 – 9 who have completed at least one year of string music instruction at their school, and at least one adult family member who participates with them. Adult participants can sign up to play a string instrument, or learn how to play a percussion instrument.

Led by renowned music educator, Irene Kroesen, Strings for Generations meets weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 – 8:15 p.m. at the Irvine Chinese School. The fall session will culminate in performances at the Irvine Chinese School’s Lunar New Year Celebration as well as Pacific Symphony’s 2018 Lantern Festival at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

To learn more about participating, or to apply for Strings for Generations, please view the application form here.

