Join us in the theater at Aliso Niguel High School for a spectacular day! – Theatre Camp hosted by Aliso Niguel Theatre Company

This year the Aliso Niguel Theatre Company is hosting a fundraiser in the form of our very own theatre camp! This event will take place on March 3rd from 9 am to 3 pm for grades 5th through 8th. Experience a day filled with workshops that will cover all areas of theatre: acting, dancing, singing, tech, you name it!

Donations are encouraged, but not required, and please bring a lunch. If $50 or more is donated, the participant will receive a free t-shirt!

Remember, whether you have been doing theatre all of your life or you haven’t at all, you are more than welcome. Join us in the theater at Aliso Niguel High School for a spectacular day!

To sign up, go to our website:

​https://www.alisonigueltheatre.com/

