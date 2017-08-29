JUST ADDED TO PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S 2017-18 POPS SERIES: PINK MARTINI

Pink Martini is part big band, part classical ensemble, part salsa troupe and all fun! The energetic and enthusiastic “little orchestra” finds its musical inspiration from cultures around the world, easily jumping from genres like pop, jazz and classical to establish its own unique blend of music.

Formed in Portland, Ore., the 12-member ensemble has been a popular favorite in many countries for more than a decade with its revitalization of vintage Big Band sound, in combination with 1940s jazz, cross-cultural rhythms and much more! Pink Martini will join Pacific Symphony musicians onstage for the third time since 2010, in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall as Richard Kaufman conducts.

This exciting addition to Pacific Symphony’s Pops series takes place Friday and Saturday, March 23-24, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $169, and are available at www.PacificSymphony.org or (714) 755-5799.

