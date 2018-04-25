Kodachrome opens on May 4 and runs through May 12 at Saddleback College

The Department of Theatre Arts at Saddleback College presents Kodachrome, by Adam Szymkowicz in the Studio Theatre.

Welcome to Colchester, a town of dashed dreams and fervent hope, history, and longing. And there’s a hardware store too.

“A lovely, dreamlike, wistful play. Taking place in the spaces between—the silence between people, the memory of tastes and touches and the scent of an individual.”

Kodachrome plays with and evokes the evanescence of life itself.” –Elenna Stauffer, playwright.

Dates are May 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, & 12 at 7:30 p.m. and May 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

If you need further assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback Arts

by