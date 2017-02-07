LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT The TEN Tenors

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are thrilled to present “The TEN Tenors” as they begin their “The Power of Ten” 20th Anniversary Tour in La Mirada. THE TEN TENORS: THE POWER OF TEN will perform on Saturday, February 25 at 2pm and 8pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

Bringing their signature sound and exciting performance to the stage, “The Power of TEN” Tour is a new show where The TEN Tenors take on rock and pop and anthems and make them their distinctive “tenorial” renditions. The year 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s creation. No one could possibly have imagined when they did their first show all those years ago that they would still be touring the world in 2017. The TEN Tenors certainly have cemented their place as one of the world’s most loved classically based contemporary music groups of all time.

Long-serving member of “The TEN,” Paul Gelsumini says, “The best part of being in this group is being able to sing whatever we want to sing from all music genres, be it classical, rock or even diva pop, and seeing the delight and surprise on audience members faces in that split moment when they realize what we are singing next; it’s such a buzz and so much fun when seemingly conservative audience members get up and dance in their seats.”

The group’s producer, D-J Wendt adds, “In the early days people only wanted to hear arias, nowadays people are screaming out for pop songs, arias and rock anthems. We promise to give you all of that and much more in our 20th anniversary year. This is a no holds barred show, right from the first song everyone will know that we plan to leave nothing in the tank by the end of the show.

Hailed by Broadway World as “the vocal wonder from down under,” The TEN Tenors’ are a magical experience for the whole family that will dazzle, delight and captivate audiences. Now celebrating their 20th anniversary, they look forward to releasing their new album, “Which You Were Here,” in 2017. Their previous album, in partnership with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, benefitted the organization with proceed going towards helping families concentrate on healing their children.

ABOUT THE TEN TENORS

The TEN Tenors have appeared on “Oprah’s Australian Adventure” and ABC-TV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” NBC’s “The Today Show,” FOX’s “Hollywood Today Live” and many more. With their sell-out shows and best-selling albums, The TEN Tenors capture audiences’ hearts with their unmistakable charm and vocal power in a musical blend of Rock, Pop and Opera. They have performed alongside a range of diverse artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Alanis Morissette, Willie Nelson, and Christina Aguilera, among others. The TEN Tenors are undoubtedly one of Australia’s greatest entertainment success stories, with more than 90 million people worldwide witnessing their unmistakable charm, camaraderie and vocal power. Celebrating 19 years of sell-out performances around the world including more than 2,000 headlining concerts, the group has cemented their place as Australia’s premier classical-crossover group. For more information and the latest updates on The TEN Tenors, including a complete list of dates and locations of these not-to-be-missed performances, visit thetentenors.com.

Ticket prices for The TEN Tenors at LA MIRADA THEATRE are $35 – $85; Tickets are now available by calling the Box Office at 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or online at www.lamiradatheatre.com.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada. Parking is free.

Celebrating its 23rd Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

