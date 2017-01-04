LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT THE THIRD SHOW OF ITS 2016-2017 SEASON… THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Musical Direction by Brent Crayon

Directed by Nick DeGruccio

THE ENGAGEMENT BEGINS FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2017

AT LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS!

Some love stories meet in the middle…

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present the third show of its 2016-2017 season, Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring Devin Archer and Natalie Storrs, with musical direction by Brent Crayon and directed by Ovation Award-winner Nick DeGruccio. THE LAST FIVE YEARS will preview on Friday, January 20, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21) and run through Sunday, February 12, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

THE LAS FIVE YEARS is for anyone who’s been in love – or wants to be. A beautifully intimate, vivid picture of the five-year relationship between a young, ambitious author and a struggling actress. Cleverly, the show unfolds in reverse chronological order: we see her experiences from the painful ending of the relationship, while we see his from the passionate beginning. This endearingly funny, poignant, and insightfully honest two-person musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding, emotional score.

The Cast for THE LAST FIVE YEARS features Devin Archer and Natalie Storrs:

DEVIN ARCHER (Jamie) was last seen as Roger in RENT. Other SoCal credits include Tarzan in Tarzan (3D Theatricals) and Marius in Les Miserables (Musical

Theatre West). He has been seen in the North American touring and Las Vegas productions of Mamma Mia! as well as Ace in ACE: A New American Musical (Nevada Conservatory Theatre). Other regional credits include Sondheim’s Follies (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof (Marriott Theatre Chicago), Departure Lounge (Bailiwick Chicago), Twelfth Night (NDSF) and The Deceived (NDSF). He is a proud graduate of Northwestern University.

NATALIE STORRS (Cathy) A Southern California native, Natalie currently lives in NYC where she performs, produces, and directs! NYC/Tour: Sister Act (First National Tour); “Hope Cladwell”, Urinetown (90x Arts). Favorite Regional credits include: “Judy Bernly”, 9 to 5 (Flat Rock Playhouse) “Casey”, First Date (Mason Street Warehouse, Wilde Award Nomination); “Rosemary”, How To Succeed… (Welk Theatre San Diego, Craig Noel Award Nomination); “Betty Jean”, The Marvelous Wonderettes (Utah Shakespeare Festival & Moonlight Stage Productions); “Lucy”, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown & “Vivienne”, Legally Blonde (Cabrillo Music Theatre); “Joan”, DAMES AT SEA (North Coast Rep); “Georgie”, The Full Monty & “Penny”, Hairspray (Sierra Repertory Theatre). Television: “Driven to Love,” “The Hollywood News Report.”

The Design Team for THE LAST FIVE YEARS is as follows: Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Video Design by Keith Skretch; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Thomas G. Marquez; Properties Design by Terry Hanrahan; Casting is by Julia Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE LAST FIVE YEARS will preview on Friday, January 20, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21) and run through Sunday, February 12, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are 7:30pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8pm on Fridays; 2pm and

8pm on Saturdays; and 2pm on Sundays. There will be no performances on Saturday, January 21 at 2pm.

There will be ASL interpreted performances on Saturday, January 28 & Saturday, February 11 at 2pm and an Open Captioned performance on Saturday, February 4 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, January 25 and Wednesday, February 8.

Tickets range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production.

Recommended for ages 13 and older.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Winner of the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for 2012-2013 “Best Season of the Year,” LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, now in its fourth decade, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been producing quality productions for its Southern California audiences since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of many accolades including Ovation and Emmy Awards and Tony Award nominations. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

Celebrating its 23rd Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: Peter Pan, Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, all starring Cathy Rigby; Frank Wildhorn’s Jekyll and Hyde starring American Idol contender and Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis along with Grammy Award nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach; Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips and Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams. Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of “Peter Pan,” starring Cathy Rigby, received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. MRE’s other credits include numerous award-winning documentaries and stadium events.

