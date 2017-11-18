La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Disney’s Choo-Choo Soul “With Genevieve!”

Disney’s Choo-Choo Soul “With Genevieve!” won the Parent’s Choice Award in 2007 for Children’s television and has performed across the country. Choo-Choo Soul is an upbeat, exciting way for kids to learn while having fun, while parents enjoy the current, soulful stylings of the accompanying music. Train conductor Genevieve Goings drives her animated train through fantastical lands while singing contemporary, kid-friendly hip-hop songs about ABCs, 123s and being polite. The diverse and hip duo of Genevieve and DC, the beatboxing, break-dancing engineer, teach children through music in this special live version of the favorite television show. Performances are Sunday, December 3, 2017, at 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm.

About the Cast

GENEVIEVE GOINGS was born to musician parents in the Bay Area and has been creating music since childhood. Touring with her neo-soul band, Legato in 2004 the artist perfected her live stage performance. Her studio career began in hip-hop, writing and recording “hooks” for multiple local artists. This expanded into joining many hip-hop groups and free styling at many San Francisco venues.

Her studio experience led her to voice over work, and to date, she can be found in multiple video games, children’s toys, and websites. Since the success of Choo-Choo Soul “With Genevieve!” she has moved to the Los Angeles area and released a solo album: Diversity Personified, a title expressive of not only her diverse heritage but her effortless knack for combining genres and styles.

CONSTANTINE “DC” ABRAMSON is a renaissance man in the entertainment world. Breakdancing, beatboxing, acting, painting and working as one of the NBA’s most recognizable mascots are only a few of his talents. DC and Genevieve toured together in the band Legato and began a mutual appreciation for each other’s talents. As he would beatbox and break dance at the shows, Genevieve introduced him to Greg and he was immediately hired on to add his beatboxing to the Choo-Choo Soul project. At the time DC was also the mascot “Sourdough Sam” for the San Francisco 49ers. In addition to his role as the beat boxing, break dancing engineer on Choo-Choo Soul “With Genevieve!” DC is currently working with the NBA’S Golden State Warriors as their team Mascot, “THUNDER”.

La Mirada Theatre’s Programs for Young Audiences is designed to give children exposure to a diverse mix of national and international touring stage acts while enriching their lives. The season will continue with Mathemagic! on February 18, 2018 and ArtsPower’s new musical Nugget & Fang on March 25, 2018.

All seats are $12. Subscribe to all 3 shows and tickets are just $9! Tickets are available online at www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada, CA. Parking is free. Wheelchair access and Hearing Assist devices available.

