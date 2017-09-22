La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts presents its 40 YEARS OF PHENOMENAL, FANTASTIC & FABULOUS SERIES OF SPECIAL EVENTS!

Tony Bennett, Clint Black, Rita Rudner,

“Frozen” & “Mamma Mia” Sing-Alongs,

Jack Hanna, The Midtown Men, Todrick Hall

and more!

26 Fabulous Events! One Fantastic Anniversary!

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl announced today its celebratory 40th Anniversary season of truly fantastic, fabulous and phenomenal special events!

There is something for everyone to enjoy during this milestone year for the iconic theatre! 26 diverse and electrifying events in this amazing anniversary season; beginning with Tony Bennett, singing to the same piano he sang to when he opened the theatre 40 years ago; country superstar Clint Black; animal expert Jack Hanna bringing his live furry friends, singing sensation Todrick Hall; superstar comedian Rita Rudner; Classic Albums Live presenting Led Zeppelin & Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” Sing-Alongs with “Mamma Mia” and “Frozen;” also, National Theatre Live screenings of London’s “Angels In America” and so much more!

There is so much to celebrate and experience this anniversary year at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

LA MIRADA’S 40th ANNIVERSARY

SPECIAL EVENTS will include:

TONY BENNETT in Concert

Thursday, October 12 – 8pm

$55 – $176

THE LEGEND RETURNS! 40 years after inaugurating its stage, TONY BENNETT will return to La Mirada Theatre in celebration of its anniversary season! With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, TONY BENNETT is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence. His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes nineteen Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure. La Mirada Theatre has fully restored the original grand piano he sang to 40 years ago to make this truly a night for the ages!

THE GOONIES – Halloween Screening

Friday, October 13 – 8pm

$7 – $10

“First, you gotta do the truffle shuffle” YES! Experience “The Goonies” on our magnificent, humongous movie screen with your fellow fans of this ‘80s classic. From the genius of Steven Spielberg comes the story of a group of ordinary kids who discover a secret treasure map, and soon their sleepy seaport lives are suddenly transformed into a fun-filled, roller-coaster ride filled with heart-pounding adventure and peril. “Hey, you guuuuys!” bring the kids for a not-too-spooky Halloween event for the entire Family! “The Goonies never say die!” Rated PG.

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO

COSTA DE ORO –

FIESTA EN EL PANTEÓN

Saturday, October 14 – 2pm & 8pm

$15 – $40

Ballet Folklórico Costa de Oro performs a special program for Día de los Muertos: Fiesta en el Panteón, featuring over 40 dancers and musicians. Join us on a sacred journey to witness the vibrant traditional dress, dynamic footwork and experience the unforgettable sound of the live mariachi band. A traditional altar will be built in remembrance of those whom have passed. This “south of the border” performance captures the rich spirit of Día de los Muertos.

40 YEARS – OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, October 22 – 12pm to 4pm

FREE TO THE PUBLIC

A celebration of our theatre with rotating performances by McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT CONSERVATORY OF THE ARTS, PHANTOM PROJECTS, LA MIRADA SYMPHONY, HART DANCE ACADEMY and VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHOIRS – plus, at 2pm: “The Making of…” – Discover the fascinating, dramatic story of how this Theatre came to be from those who made it happen in ‘77! Plus BACKSTAGE TOURS – FREE refreshments and special souvenir programs!

The Magic Of Christmas

Starring The Young Americans

Thursday, December 7 – Sunday, December 14

2pm & 8pm

$19 – $60

Join us as we transform La Mirada Theatre into a winter wonderland and bring holiday cheer to theatre-goers of all ages. Featuring state-of-the-art 45-foot LED walls, over 6,000 costumes and 30 festive scene changes. Creatively produced and choreographed, these ‘fun for the whole family’ musical numbers range from hip- hopping penguins, dancing Santas, and The Nutcracker Suite, to Toyland, The Polar Express and Christmas choral music including Handel’s Messiah.

REDUCED SHAKESPEARE CO. THE ULTIMATE christmas SHOW

Friday, December 22 at 8pm

$15 – $30

Need a laugh this Christmas? The fruitcakes of Reduced Shakespeare Company take you on an irreverent yet heartwarming trip through the holidays. It’s the Annual Holiday Variety Show and Christmas Pageant at St. Everybody’s Non-Denominational Universalist Church, where all faiths are welcome because we’ll believe anything! It’s festive funny physical family fun as these Three Wise Guys send-up and celebrate your favorite winter holiday traditions. Let RSC rekindle the joy, inner-child and familial dysfunction inside us all!

Christmas with The Celts

Saturday, December 23 – 2pm

$15 – $35

The wildly popular PBS show “Christmas with The Celts” comes LIVE to La Mirada after 3 years on the air! This high-stepping spirited show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively Irish Carols, spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children’s choir and lush string arrangements, giving audiences a most memorable Christmas experience. “Christmas with The Celts” isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of the holiday spirit perfect for the whole family.

For More Events: lamiradatheatre.com

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, lamiradatheatre.com or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Ticket prices subject to change.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is free.

# # #

Winner of the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for 2012-2013 “Best Season of the Year,” LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary season, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been producing quality productions for its Southern California audiences since 1977.

The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of many accolades including Ovation and Emmy Awards and Tony Award nominations. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

