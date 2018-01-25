LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS brings in the New Year with its most  PHENOMENAL, FANTASTIC & FABULOUS SERIES OF SPECIAL EVENTS EVER!

La Mirada Theatre will start 2018 with a variety of entertainment that truly everyone in the family will love! Experience country superstar Clint Black; animal expert Jack Hanna bringing his live furry friends to our stage, Rose Parade sensation Todrick Hall blowing the roof off the theatre, superstar comedian Rita Rudner bringing down the house with her special brand of comedy, Classic Albums Live presenting Led Zeppelin & Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” Sing-Alongs with “Hairspray” and “Frozen;” and so much more! There is so much to celebrate and for everyone to enjoy in 2018 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

FLY ME TO THE MOON

A SWINGIN’ RAT PAcK VALENTINE

Wednesday, February 14 – 2pm & 8pm

The perfect Valentine’s “date night” special! You won’t be Strangers in the Night when The Rat Pack’s romantic melodies are given the swingin’ treatment of the sensational trio “3 Men and a Baby… Grand!” With their smooth harmonies, each singer brings star power — from Broadway shows to symphonic stages – with snazzy arrangements cooked up by the musical director for Liza Minnelli. Experience these hand-holding hits: “Fly Me to the Moon,” “That’s Amore,” “Night & Day,” “You’re Nobody til Somebody Loves You,” and “One for My Baby.” So get your sweetie, grab a drink, and Come Fly with Us!

HAIRSPRAY sing-a-long Screening

Friday, February 16 – 8 pm

Welcome to the ’60s and the story of big-haired, big girl Tracy Turnblad who just wants to dance. She does all that and more in this technicolor knock­out: a movie musical of the Broadway hit! Your journey to The Corny Collins Show starts when you enter a theatre full of fans who love the movie as much as you ­do, or are about to discover it! Our host will get you warmed up so you can sing­-along to such memorable tunes as “Good Morning, Baltimore”, “I Can Hear The Bells”, and of course, “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” After praising those with “inappropriate hair heights”, she’ll explain how to use all the props in your Fun Pack. Then it’s time to do the “strickin’ chicken” before you “run and tell that” with Tracy and her friends…find out who’s big, blonde and beautiful…and join in the march for equal rights belting out one of the most riveting anthems on the movie musical screen. This award­-winning, not-­to­-be­-missed musical about life in the ’60s is an absolute blast from the past. Costumes encouraged! Keep it simple with big, big hair or go all out with friends and make matching ’60s costumes. Get creative and do something completely original: dress up as a can of hairspray or a Baltimore crab!

FROZEN- sing-a-long Screening

Saturday, February 17 – 8 pm

“Let it go!” and sing-along to your heart’s content with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf in this interactive experience! Our host begins by leading a raucous vocal warm-up before you learn how to use the props in your free Fun Pack.

We’ll even teach you choreography from the movie so you can channel your inner Elsa by conjuring an actual snowstorm! Once the movie starts, you can soft-shoe into summer with Olaf and a theater full of fellow Disney musical devotees! And don’t worry if you’re a bit of a “fixer-upper!” — our host will be there every step of the way to make sure you have an amazing experience as we race to save the kingdom from that ice cold evil villain!

QUEEN NATION & LIVE FROM EARTH

Tributes to Queen & Pat Benatar

2 Shows/1 Night – Friday, February 23 – 8 pm

QUEEN NATION: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN

QUEEN NATION’s live concert of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound, and stage persona of vintage Queen, paying homage to the legendary band. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such Queen songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and many more.

LIVE FROM EARTH: A TRIBUTE TO PAT BENATAR

LIVE FROM EARTH is Southern California’s hottest tribute to Pat Benatar. Named after Benatar’s 1983 live album, LFE is an explosive tribute to one of the most influential female rock vocalists of all time. LFE provides exhilarating renditions of all Pat’s biggest hits including “Heartbreaker,” “Love is a Battlefield,” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

BATARÉ

Saturday, February 24 – 8 pm

Visually compelling, emotionally moving, and musically masterful: Bataré provides an enthralling performance that is not only seen and heard… but that is felt.

A story that is captivating to all, married with an intense modernization of taiko drumming, and an orchestrally motivated approach to progressive rock leaves audiences with an emotional charge that is hard to shake. Described as a unique blend of elegant choreography and powerful music, Bataré imparts an unparalleled experience. A limited number of BEHIND THE CURTAIN tickets are available. Go backstage before the show to see the drums, take photos, and more!

THE PARAGON RAGTIME ORCHESTRA

Sunday, March 11 – 2 pm

Toe-tapping Scott Joplin tunes like The Entertainer and Maple Leaf Rag make up his syncopated celebration of the Kings of Ragtime!

We bring you the nation’s #1 award-winning ensemble for this fun-time recreation of “America’s Original Music,” the peerless PARAGON RAGTIME ORCHESTRA. For 31 years, their recordings have delighted audiences on lm soundtracks, TV shows, and at Disneyland — all with the original, authentic orchestrations! You’ll have a lilt in your step from the joy-inducing classics of Joplin, George M. Cohan, Irving Berlin and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.” A breezy, bubbly afternoon you’ll treasure — so come on and hear!

ONE FUNNY MOTHER

Written and Performed by Comedian Dena Blizzard

Friday, March 16 – 8 pm

“Plenty of laughs!” – New York Times

Comedian, former Miss New Jersey, and married mother of three, Dena Blizzard, stars in her hilarious solo comedy show about the trials and tribulations of motherhood and marriage. An outrageous and side-splitting 80 minutes of sass that follows Dena on a hilarious journey through her day as she prepares for her big “Girls Night Out.” Along the way she laments how her life and marriage have changed since becoming a mother of three, wrestling with the eternal question, “Have I gone crazy since having these kids?” The answer is a hysterical, “laugh ’til your face hurts” comedy that you won’t want to miss!

THE MIDTOWN MEN

Saturday, March 17 – 2 pm & 8 pm

FOUR STARS FROM THE ORIGINAL CAST OF

BROADWAY’S JERSEY BOYS!

They took Broadway by storm in one of the biggest hits of all-time. Now on their 7th national tour, THE MIDTOWN MEN are bringing their magic to La Mirada, singing their favorite “Sixties Hits” from The Beatles, The Rascals, The Turtles, Motown, The Four Seasons and more. This sensational production reunites Four Stars from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys. Tony Award-winner Christian Ho, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award-nominee J. Robert Spencer star in this one-of-a-kind concert experience celebrating the music that defined the ‘60s. (Not a performance of, not affiliated with the show Jersey Boys.)

JACK HANNA’S INTO THE WILD LIVE!

Sunday, March 18 – 4 pm

America’s most beloved animal expert, Jack Hanna, brings his three-time Emmy Award-winning television series to the live stage. In this awe-inspiring event, Jungle Jack will introduce you to some of the world’s most spectacular animals and share humorous stories and amazing footage from his worldwide adventures. You’ve seen his countless appearances on “David Letterman,” “Good Morning America” and so many more – now you can enjoy Jungle Jack’s infectious energy as he takes you “into the wild!” to see some of the world’s most fascinating animals, LIVE!

clean stand-up comedy

Featuring Mark Schiff

Wednesday, March 21 – 2 pm

Jerry Seinfeld calls him “one of the funniest, the brightest, the best stage comics I have ever seen!” Currently touring with the legendary Seinfeld, standup comedian Mark Schiff has headlined in Las Vegas and appeared many times on both “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night with David Letterman.” Mark has had both HBO and Showtime specials, and has been the featured act at the Montreal Comedy Festival. He has also written for and guest starred on “Mad About You,” and serving as a writer on “The Roseanne Show.” Mark’s new project is the play, Married People that he has co-written with Steve Shaffer. This is Mark’s second play. The first, The Comic, ran in Los Angeles for 10 months and also played at The Aspen Comedy Festival where HBO optioned it for a movie.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

Friday, March 30 – 8 pm

Believe the impossible! The hit television series breaks out of the box and into the theatre. Experience grand illusions, levitating women, appearances and vanishes, escapes, comedy magic, sleight of hand and beautiful dancers… everything you could possibly imagine and performances that you never dreamed possible – all rolled up into a live show! And it’s all LIVE! No camera tricks, no computer graphics…just amazing illusions in real time in front of a live audience. The entire family will be mesmerized by Masters of Illusion!

TODRICK HALL AMERICAN: THE FORBIDDEN TOUR

Saturday, March 31 – 8 pm

Fresh off of his stunning opening number at this year’s Rose Parade, Todrick Hall is one of the most successful multi-talented entertainers today who rose to fame in the 9th season of “American Idol.” His popular YouTube channel has over 2.5 million subscribers who love his elaborate music videos and choreographed ash mobs for the likes of Ariana Grande and Beyoncé. On Broadway, he starred as Lola in Kinky Boots and was in the Tony-winning hit musical Memphis. He has also taken the stage alongside Fantasia in The Color Purple and La Mirada audiences saw him on stage last in CATS. He starred in the MTV series “Todrick” and recently completed two successful tours of “Straight Outta Oz.” Experience Todrick Hall live in this high-energy production full of music and explosive choreography that will leave you wanting more.

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE perform LED ZEPPELIN I

Friday, April 6 – 8 pm

Classic Albums Live has earned their reputation of performing

rock’s most influential albums live on stage note for note, cut for cut. Featuring a roster of world-class musicians from across the globe, they will perform Led Zeppelin’s 1969 debut studio album which shook

the world with its majestic, powerful brand of guitar rock constructed around simple, memorable rifts and lumbering rhythms.

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE perform PINK FLOYD’S THE WALL

Saturday, April 7 – 8 pm

“The Wall” was Pink Floyd’s eleventh studio album, released in 1979, and is regarded as one of the most famous concept albums of all time. Classic Albums Live, with its roster of world-class musicians (and a children’s choir), will recreate the legendary album live on stage, note for note.

CLINT BLACK

Friday. April 13 & Saturday, April 14 – 8pm

Country Superstar Clint Black produced 22 #1 singles which made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era with hits like “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” and “Like the Rain.”

Over 20 million records sold, he earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, including more than a dozen Grammy nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

THE PIANO MEN BILLY JOEL & ELTON JOHN starring Jim Witter

A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF THE ‘70s

Friday. May 18 – 8 pm

Billy Joel and Elton John’s timeless classics propel this fantastic musical journey through the hit-filled ‘70s. Award-winning Canadian recording artist Jim Witter and his incredible band lead an expertly crafted tour of an entire decade that begins with “Your Song” and winds us along on a musical time machine, utilizing spectacular visuals on a giant screen and celebrating two of the century’s most popular contemporary songwriters in an evening that’s so much fun, you won’t want it to end.

RITA RUDNER

Saturday. May 19 – 2pm & 8pm

The witty Rita Rudner, winner of an American Comedy award for Funniest Stand-Up Comedian, has crafted an acclaimed career, covering everything from Broadway shows to appearances on late-night talk shows to films and her own HBO specials. The nine-time Las Vegas Comedian of the Year has the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas with over 14 years on the Vegas Strip. Known for her thought-provoking one-liners and her observations on everyday life, Rudner keeps it real talking about the things that amuse her.

MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO DE JÓSE HERNÀNDEZ

Saturday. June 30 – 2pm & 8pm

When you listen to Mariachi Sol de México, you’re not only listening to some of the finest mariachi music, you’re also hearing the actual sounds of Mexican history. Bandleader José Hernàndez is the proud descendant of five generations of mariachi masters, and today he leads one of the most respected mariachi ensembles in the world.

Famed for upholding the genre’s traditions even as it expands the music’s possibilities, Mariachi Sol de México has achieved many firsts, including being the first mariachi ensemble to be nominated for a Grammy and the first to perform in Beijing and Pyongyang. Their original rhythms, fresh sounds, and inspiring ideas have energized the world of mariachi for over 30 years.

AND JUST ADDED!

MATINEE MAGIC!

MID-WEEK SERIES OF SPECIAL SHOWS!

“FLY ME TO THE MOON” &

“CLEAN STAND-UP COMEDY”

See fantastic shows on weekday afternoons! This new affordable series offers convenient show times, captivating entertainers and options ranging from Broadway plays to Rat Pack hits to hilarious comedy! Coming up: FLY ME TO THE MOON and CLEAN STAND-UP COMEDY with Seinfeld favorite Mark Schiff. Both performances are at 2 PM, which makes for a wonderful daytime theater experience, offering something for everyone. You can’t beat the price — and you’ll beat the traffic!

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, lamiradatheatre.com or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Ticket prices subject to change.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is free.

Winner of the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for 2012-2013 “Best Season of the Year,” LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary season, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.”

