LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present Kander & Ebb’s “CABARET”

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present the third show of its 2017-2018 season (and the 40th anniversary of the iconic theatre) with CABARET, book by Joe Masteroff (based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood), music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb with musical direction by David O, choreography by Dana Solimando and directed by Larry Carpenter. CABARET will preview on Friday, January 19, 2018 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, February 11, 2018, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

A thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show that is now more relevant than ever. The seedy glamour of the Kit Kat Club with its bawdy Emcee provide an unsettling but fitting backdrop to the story of the hard-living entertainer Sally Bowles in the decadent nightlife of Germany in the early ’30s. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Right this way, your table’s waiting at the musical the New York Times calls “one for the ages.”

In 1985 the song “New York, New York” became the official anthem of New York City. At the time of Mr. Ebb’s death in 2004, Kander & Ebb had several projects in different stages of comple­tion including the Tony-nominated Curtains in 2007, 12-time Tony-nominated The Scottsboro Boys in 2010, All About Us (an adaptation of The Skin of Our Teeth) and The Visit premiering at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago followed by the Signature Theatre in Fairfax, VA and nominated for 5 Tonys including best score in 2015, all starring Chita Rivera. Mr. Kander’s recent collaborations with author/playwright Greg Pierce include The Landing and Kid Victory which debuted at the Signature Theatre and The Vineyard Theatre.

The Cast of CABARET will feature Jeff Skowron as The Emcee, Zarah Mahler as Sally Bowles, Christian Pedersen as Clifford Bradshaw, Jack Laufer as Herr Schultz, Kelly Lester as Fraulein Schneider, Matt Koenig as Ernst Ludwig and Erica Hanrahan-Ball as Fraulein Kost. The ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order); Giana Bommarito, Richard Bulda, Dustin Ceithamer, Rodd Farhadi, Natalie Iscovich, Adrianna Rose Lyons, A.J. Mendoza, Bruce Merkle, Kelly Powers-Figueroa, Nina Schreckengost, Brian Steven Shaw, Neil Starkenberg, Rodrigo Varandas, Candace Janin Washington and Jenna Wright.

The Design Team for CABARET is as follows: Scenic Design by John Iacovelli; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Original Costume Design by David Kay Mickelsen; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Anthony Gagliardi & Props Design by Kevin Williams. Casting is by Julia Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

Performances are 7:30 pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8 pm on Fridays; 2 pm & 8 pm on Saturdays; 2 pm on Sundays. There will be no performance on Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm.

Performances are 7:30 pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8 pm on Fridays; 2 pm & 8 pm on Saturdays; 2 pm on Sundays. There will be no performance on Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm.

Tickets range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Winner of the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for 2012-2013 “Best Season of the Year,” the Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary season, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been producing quality productions for its Southern California audiences since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of many accolades including Ovation and Emmy Awards and Tony Award nominations. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

Celebrating its 24th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

