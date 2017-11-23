Laguna Niguel City Council Selects Elaine Gennawey as Mayor and John Mark Jennings as Mayor Pro Tem

On Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the Council voted to appoint Council Member Elaine Gennawey as Mayor and John Mark Jennings as Mayor Pro Tem. MayorElect Gennawey and Mayor Pro Tem-elect Jennings will be officially sworn in at the December 5, 2017, City Council meeting.

“The coming year is a very exciting one for Laguna Niguel,” said Gennawey. “As a resident of Laguna Niguel for 32 years, it will be an honor to serve the residents of our City as their mayor. I have worked side by side with the incredible people of our City and encourage citizen participation as that is the strength of our City. I look forward to working with the rest of the City Council to bring forward the best policies that prioritize public safety, fiscal conservatism, and high quality of life for everyone from our very youngest to our most senior senior citizens. Our new City Manager is a great addition to our City family. I, along with my Council colleagues look forward to welcoming her to Laguna Niguel. 2018 will be a fantastic year for our great city!”

Mayor Pro Tem-elect Jennings was elected to the City Council in November 2016 and is grateful to be given the opportunity to serve the residents of Laguna Niguel as their Mayor Pro Tem. “Those vested with the public’s trust must carry out their duties with respect and humility and in all things bring honor and dignity to their positions. Laguna Niguel is a special place and I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve our great City in this new role as its Mayor Pro Tem. I thank my colleagues for their trust and look forward to 2 working with Mayor-Elect Gennawey, the entire City Council, and our fantastic City staff,” said Jennings.

The City Council also recognized outgoing Mayor Fred Minagar who served with distinction during his term as Mayor. “I have served Laguna Niguel for 21 years as a public servant leader with the highest integrity. This year, I had the honor and special privilege to serve as Mayor and I am grateful for the opportunity. Per the annual rotational tradition in our City, the new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem were both elected by the City Council. I’m confident that Mayor-Elect Gennawey and Mayor Pro Tem-elect Jennings will do a great job as well, ” said Minagar.

Photo Credit: City Of Laguna Niguel

www.cityoflagunaniguel.org.

