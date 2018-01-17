Laguna Niguel Hosts Open House at City Hall and Welcome Reception for City Manager Kristine Ridge and Chief of Police Services Matthew McDaniel

The event will be held at Laguna Niguel City Hall 30111 Crown Valley Parkway Tuesday, January 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The City Hall Open House will offer Laguna Niguel residents and business owners an opportunity to meet their City Council and Department Directors, learn about City projects and programs, and tour City Hall.

A brief orientation will be presented by the City Council at 6:30 p.m. and again every half hour until 8:00 p.m. Docent-led tours will be available throughout the event.

“From public safety and parks to road improvements and community events, in Laguna Niguel, we are committed to providing the programs and services our residents and taxpayers have told us are most important to them. This unique and informative event is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, meet their civic leaders, and learn about what is happening in our City,” said Mayor Elaine Gennawey.

No RSVP is required. Light refreshments will be served.

by