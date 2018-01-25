Laguna Niguel Kicks Off Inaugural “Senior Games”

The City of Laguna Niguel is proud to present its inaugural “Senior Games” to promote physical and mental health and fitness among Laguna Niguel senior citizens by encouraging them to maintain healthy lifestyles. “The excitement surrounding the upcoming Senior Games is a precursor to the thrill of competition that will be enjoyed by participants and spectators. Opportunities to engage in fun and healthy activities are why Laguna Niguel is such a great city to live,” said Mayor Elaine Gennawey.

Senior Games include:

Pickleball – Saturday morning, March 10. Pickleball Courts, Crown Valley Elementary School (Intersection of Crown Valley Parkway and Adelanto Drive)

Saturday morning, March 10. Pickleball Courts, Crown Valley Elementary School (Intersection of Crown Valley Parkway and Adelanto Drive) Billiards – Saturday afternoon, March 10. Sea Country Senior and Community Center (24602 Aliso Creek Road)

Saturday afternoon, March 10. Sea Country Senior and Community Center (24602 Aliso Creek Road) Soccer – Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11. Crown Valley Park (29751 Crown Valley Parkway)

Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11. Crown Valley Park (29751 Crown Valley Parkway) Swimming – Sunday morning, March 10. Crown Valley Pool (29751 Crown Valley Parkway)

Sunday morning, March 10. Crown Valley Pool (29751 Crown Valley Parkway) Bocce Ball – Sunday morning, March 11. Marina Hills Park (24802 Marina Hills Drive)

Sunday morning, March 11. Marina Hills Park (24802 Marina Hills Drive) Table Tennis – Sunday afternoon, March 11. Sea Country Senior and Community Center (24602 Aliso Creek Road)

The official start of the Senior Games is the Opening Ceremony on Friday, March 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sea Country Senior and Community Center courtyard. Competitions will start on Saturday, March 10, and end on Sunday, March 11. At the conclusion of the games, a Closing Ceremony will be held to honor outstanding senior athletes. The Senior Games are open to individuals age 55 and older. Participants must bring their own equipment for the sport they are registered. Preregistration is required. Laguna Niguel resident registration began on Monday, January 22 and is free. Non-resident registration begins Monday, February 5 and there is a $10 registration fee. Register at Crown Valley Park Registration Office or Sea Country Senior and Community Center.

For more information, including the information packet with entry form and schedule, visit www.CityofLagunaNiguel.org/SeniorGames and click on the Senior Games banner, or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (949) 425-5151.