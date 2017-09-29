Laguna Niguel OCFA Station 39 Open House Saturday, October 14, 2017

Laguna Niguel OCFA Station 39 Open House Saturday, October 14, 2017Posted on September 29th, 2017
On Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority will be hosting their annual Open House during National Fire Protection Week (October 8-14).
The station open houses are designed to bring fire prevention awareness to communities and give families an opportunity to meet and greet their local firefighters, tour their local fire stations, and hear about the ways they can stay safe. Laguna Niguel Station 39 is located at 24241 Avila Road.