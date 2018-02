The Laguna Niguel Pooch Park, located on Golden Lantern near Fire Station #49, will be closed on Friday, February 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for routine maintenance.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Jerry Sollom, Parks and Landscape Maintenance Superintendent at (949) 362-4349 or at JSollom@CityofLagunaNiguel.org.