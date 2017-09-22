LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE and LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO ANNOUNCE A VERY SPECIAL HOLIDAY EVENT!

ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH

An updated version of the classic Arabian Nights tale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH is a singing, swinging and soaring adventure that features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with “So You Think You Can Dance” alumni), and contemporary music from “Jai Ho” (Slumdog Millionaire) to “Treasure” (Bruno Mars) to “Fantasy” (Earth, Wind and Fire) and many more!

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) are thrilled to announce that Kira Kosarin (3-time Kid’s Choice Award-nominee of Nickelodeon’s hit show “The Thundermans”), Jason Gotay (World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz’s The Prince Of Egypt, title role of Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Barry Pearl (“Grease”) and Josh Adamson (Big Fish, Taboo) are set to star in Lythgoe Family Panto’s ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH.

Written by Kris Lythgoe, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, musical direction by Keith Harrison and musical supervisor Michael Orland, ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH will begin performances on Thursday, December 7 and run through December 31, 2017 with the opening on Friday, December 8 at 7:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Casting is led by LFP Producer Becky Lythgoe, and the full cast will be announced at a later date.

“The holidays are the times for ‘wishes’ to come true and ours most certainly are by presenting our third Lythgoe Family Panto holiday event!” comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard. Remarks Becky Lythgoe, “We are delighted to now be a holiday tradition at the Laguna Playhouse and thrilled to announce this star studded cast and creative team that will take you on yet again another magical journey, this time with flying carpets, singing camels and all of your winter wishes coming true!”

Critics raved that ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH is “Irresistible! A surefire seasonal oasis,” said the Los Angeles Times; “5 OUT OF 5 STARS! A real Christmas blast. Bring the kids of all ages,” proclaimed BroadwayWorld and “Pick of the Week – This is family entertainment in the best sense,” said LA Weekly.

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairy tales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well known pop songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH marks Lythgoe Family Panto’s third production at the venerable Laguna Playhouse. Past Pantos at Laguna Playhouse include A Snow White Christmas starring Marina Sirtis and Lindsay Pearce & Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Joely Fisher.

As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to develop theatre for young audiences, Lythgoe Family Panto together with Laguna Playhouse will bring the magic of Panto to hundreds of underserved children who attend school in Orange County.

Lythgoe Family Panto is grateful to their partners and friends at Golden State Foods and Segerstrom Center for the Arts for generously providing school buses for the student matinees.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH previews on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00pm; will open on Friday, December 8 at 7:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 7:00pm; Saturdays & Sundays at 12:00pm & 4:00pm.

Performances on Thursday, December 21 are at 3:00pm & 7:00pm; Saturday, December 23 are at 11:00am; 3:00pm & 7:00; Wednesday., December 27 & Thursday, December 28 are at 3:00pm only and Sunday, December 31st will perform at 12:pm only.

Ticket prices range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Ticket prices are subject to change. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

