LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES ITS 2018-2019 SEASON OF SHOWS

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce its 2018-2019 season of shows. Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “This is a sensational 98th season. We are happy to give our audiences a diverse array of musicals and plays that they will find moving, compelling and entertaining.” This summer, there will be a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on as we bring Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins to the stage in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET; this is followed by the acclaimed biographical musical about the incomparable Judy Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW; THE SEAFARER comes in October as we witness a deal for a soul played in a game of cards. Michael Learned and Lance Nichols star in the new year with the Pulitzer Prize-winning DRIVING MISS DAISY; followed by the Tony-winning and audience favorite musical about the founding of our nation 1776; Faline England and Emmy nominated Joe Spano will headline the acclaimed play HEISENBERG; and we close our season with French Stewart and Vanessa Stewart starring in the revival of the Laguna Playhouse favorite HARVEY. “We could not be more excited about the line-up of talent and titles we are bringing to the Playhouse this season as we are leading up to our centennial. This is going to be an extraordinary year for the Playhouse,” adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham.

The 2018/2019 LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE season:

THERE WILL BE A WHOLE LOTTA SHAKIN’ GOIN’ ON

AS WE OPEN OUR 98th SEASON WITH…

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

July 5 – July 29, 2018 (Press Opening July 9)

Book by Floyd Mutrux and Colin Escott



The Tony Award-nominated MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET explodes on stage with a monumental night of rock ‘n’ roll. Inspired by the most famous jam session in recording history, this smash-hit musical tells the story of legendary music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins as they come together on December 4, 1956, at the famous Sun Studios. Featuring 21 timeless hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Fever,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “See Ya Later, Alligator,” “Fever,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog,” this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio to experience an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations.

ANGELA INGERSOLL is JUDY GARLAND in the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts/McCoy Rigby Entertainment production of

END OF THE RAINBOW

August 8 – September 2, 2018 (Press Opening August 12)

Written by Peter Quilter, Directed By Michael Matthews

Angela Ingersoll’s “powerful, breathtaking performance” (Broadway World) as Judy Garland returns to Southern California in Peter Quilter’s Tony-nominated END OF THE RAINBOW. It’s December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback….again. In a London hotel room, with both her new young fiancé and her adoring accompanist, Garland struggles to get “beyond the rainbow” with her signature cocktail of talent, tenacity and razor-sharp wit. Featuring some of Garland’s most memorable songs, “You Made Me Love You (I Didn’t Want To Do it),” “For Me And My Gal,” “The Trolley Song,” ”The Man That Got Away,” and, of course, “Over the Rainbow,” this savagely funny play offers a unique insight into the inner conflict that inspired and consumed one of America’s most beloved figures.

READY TO MAKE A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL?

THE SEAFARER

October 17 – November 4, 2018 (Press Opening October 21)

Written by Conor McPherson, Directed by Michael Matthews

It’s Christmas Eve in a small coastal village north of Dublin, and Sharky has returned to look after his irascible, aging brother who’s recently gone blind. As Sharky attempts to stay off the bottle during the holidays, he contends with old drinking buddies Ivan and Nicky, who are holed up at the house too, hoping to play some cards. With the arrival of a stranger from the distant past, the stakes are raised ever higher and Sharky may be playing for his very soul. Inspired by Celtic folklore, London’s Sunday Times states “the writing is poetic, brutal, athletic, hilarious.” The New York Times calls Conor McPherson’s Tony-nominated Best Play “a work of art.”

MICHAEL LEARNED & LANCE NICHOLS STAR IN

THE PULITZER & TONY AWARD-WINNING PLAY!

DRIVING MISS DAISY

January 9 – January 27, 2019 (Press Opening January 13)

Written by Alfred Uhry, Directed by Michael Bloom

Sparks fly in Alfred Uhry’s groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize-winning story about the decades-long relationship between a strong-willed, well-to-do Jewish woman and her black chauffeur, in the Jim Crow south. Set against a backdrop of changing world events between the late 1940s and early ‘70s, what begins as a troubled and hostile pairing soon blossoms into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them. Starring 4-time Emmy award winner The Walton’s Michael Learned and Lance Nichols (HBO’s Treme).

HISTORY HAS ITS EYES ON YOU! 1776

February 20 – March 17, 2019 (Press Opening February 24)

Music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Book by Peter Stone, Directed by Glenn Casale

It’s the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence … if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! Follow John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Musical, this funny, insightful and compelling drama with a striking score blazes to vivid life one of the seminal events in American history. A co-production with La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts/McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

FALINE ENGLAND & JOE SPANO star in the TONY NOMINATED

HEISENBERG

March 27 – April 14, 2018 (Press Opening March 31)

Written by Simon Stephens, Directed by Katharine Farmer

In a bustling London train station, free-spirited American Georgie unexpectedly plants a kiss on the neck of mid-70s British butcher Alex as he sits on a bench at St Pancras Station. And when she turns up in his shop a few days later, she sets the suspicious man’s world reeling. As Alex is drawn into Georgie’s anarchic world, his conventional life becomes chaotic, uncertain, and undeniably richer. Peeling away the many layers of everyday relationships with subtle humor and quiet poeticism, Heisenberg brings to poignant theatrical life the uncertain and often comical sparring match that is the human connection. Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and starring Faline England (Valentine’s Day) and Joe Spano (Hill Street Blues and NCIS). A co-production with Rubicon Theatre Company.

FRENCH & VANESSA STEWART star in

HARVEY –May 19 – June 16, 2019 (Press Opening June 3)

Written by Mary Chase , Directed by Andrew Barnicle

It is a spring afternoon at the Dowd family home when Elwood P. Dowd starts to introduce his imaginary friend Harvey, a six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit, to guests at his sister Veta’s society luncheon. Horrified that the embarrassing family secret is now exposed, Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium, but a mistake is made when Veta is committed rather than Elwood. French Stewart (3rd Rock from the Sun, Mom) and real-life wife Vanessa Stewart (Laguna Playhouse’s “Keeley” in Louis and Keely, Live at the Sahara) star in Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy that has everyone questioning what exactly is real, and who is really crazy?

The Laguna Playhouse 2018-2019 season is underwritten by Lisa Hale.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Subscriptions to our 2018-2019 – 98th season are now available by calling the Box Office at 949-497-2787 (ARTS) or online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

7-Play Season Tickets range from $254 – $408.

Single Tickets will range from $48 – $80 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

