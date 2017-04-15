LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL PRODUCTION OF ITS 2017-2018 SEASON OF SHOWS!

THE WORLD PREMIERE OF

NATHAN GUNN, FLYING SOLO

Written and Directed by Hershey Felder

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce the final announced production of its 2017-2018 season of shows, written and directed by Hershey Felder, NATHAN GUNN, FLYING SOLO. The production will be presented now through April 22, 2018 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach. Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “Flying Solo is an incredible piece filled with some of the most gorgeous songs ever written. It is the perfect play to fill out our season.” “There is not a more glorious American baritone than Nathan Gunn. Bringing this voice to our stage while collaborating with the incomparable Hershey Felder will be just heaven for our subscribers and audiences!” adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham.

But there’s a whole lot more to this story about a boy who wants nothing more than to please his Scottish Dad as he becomes an elder of his heritage, the Scottish Clan GUNN, and who ends up realizing what life is really about. Written and directed in his signature style by Hershey Felder (Our Great Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Bernstein, Berlin, Beethoven) NATHAN GUNN, FLYING SOLO features the true story of one of America’s greatest baritone voices singing selections from classic American musicals, contemporary songs and a little bit of opera fun.

ABOUT NATHAN GUNN

Nathan Gunn has made a reputation as one of the most exciting and in-demand baritones of the day. He has appeared in internationally renowned opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Royal Opera House, Paris Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, Glyndebourne Opera Festival, Theater an der Wien, Teatro Real in Madrid, and the Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie. His many roles include the title roles in Billy Budd, Eugene Onegin, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and Hamlet; Guglielmo in Cosí fan tutte, the Count in Le Nozze di Figaro, Malatesta in Don Pasquale, Belcore in L’Elisir d’Amore, Ottone in L’incoronazione di Poppea, Tarquinius in The Rape of Lucetia, Danilo in The Merry Widow, and The Lodger in The Aspern Papers.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

NATHAN GUNN, FLYING SOLO will perform April 4 – April 22, 2018 (with a press opening on April 9) as the sixth show in our 2017-2018 season.

Subscriptions to our 2017-2018 – 97th season are now available by calling the Box Office at 949-497-2787 (ARTS) or online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

7-Play Season Tickets range from $254 – $394. Opening Night Subscriptions (including receptions) are available for $954.

Single Tickets will range from $45 – $75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 12p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Photo Credit: Joshua Spencer

# # #

David Elzer

DEMAND PR

David Elzer Marketing AND Public Relations

by