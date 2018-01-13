LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the Fourth Show in their 97th Season! I AM MY OWN WIFE

Limited Engagement Opens Sunday, January 14

at Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce the fourth show in the Laguna Playhouse 97th season, I AM MY OWN WIFE, written by Doug Wright and directed by Jenny Sullivan and starring John Tufts. “We are so fortunate to start 2018 with this exquisite play and extraordinary performance,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard. Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham “I AM MY OWN WIFE is a remarkable piece of theatre and even more so that the story is true, and still has so much relevance today. Our subscribers and audiences are in for an unforgettable experience.”

Not long after the fall of the Berlin Wall, playwright Doug Wright began a conversation with Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year-old German transvestite who, against all odds, navigated a path between the Nazi’s and East German Secret Police — in a pair of high heels. Wright uses more than 30 characters—all played by a single actor—to piece together Charlotte’s controversial life. A profound story of survival and inspiration. This provocative and bold production is highly engaging for ages 16 and up.

This season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family. Additional Season Sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

I AM MY OWN WIFE will open on Sunday, January 14 at 5:30 pm and will run through Sunday, January 28, 2017, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Sundays at 1 pm. There will no Thursday performances on Thursday, January 18 at 2 pm. There will be additional Sunday performance on Sunday, January 21 at 5:30 pm. Special Post-Show Audience Talk Back Performance on Saturday, January 20 at 2:00 pm & Special “Pride Night” Performance on Sunday, January 21 at 5:30 pm.

Tickets range from $45 – $70 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

David Elzer

Elzer/DEMAND PR

www.demandpr.com

by