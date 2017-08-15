LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the Second Show in their 2017-2018 & 97th Season! A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN

“A Night With Janis Joplin” is presented in further association with

The Estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol of JAM, Inc.

Created, Written and Directed by Randy Johnson

Limited Engagement Opens Sunday, August 20

at Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

It’s a night you will never forget…

” I know many of our subscribers will relate to this brilliant Tony-nominated production. And I look forward to introducing Janis to a whole new generation of audience,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard. Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham “We are going to take a little piece of our subscribers and audiences heart with the amazing Kelly McIntyre and the brilliance of Randy Johnson’s creation. The roof is about to blown off the Playhouse with this spectacular show!” A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN will begin previews on Wednesday, August 16; will open on Sunday, August 20 at 5:30pm and will run through Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock and roll’s greatest legends.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

RANDY JOHNSON (Book & Direction) most recent work is the critically acclaimed and 2014 Tony Award nominated production of A Night With Janis Joplin. His work has been seen across the country and worldwide in such venues as The Savoy Theatre in London’s West End, Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Apollo Theatre, Wembley Arena, Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium, Off Broadway, Regional Theatres across the United States and Canada, Las Vegas and Arena’s worldwide. As a published playwright and director he has created theatrical musical portraits of such icons as Janis Joplin, Elvis Presley. Louis Prima and Keely Smith, and Conway Twitty.

Randy is the original producer of Always, Patsy Cline. He co-produced the West Coast Premiere of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart starring Richard Dreyfuss and Kathy Bates. He has worked with some of our greatest talents of our time including Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Melissa Manchester.

Audrey Hepburn, and Katharine Hepburn. Not to mention the remarkable diversity of his direction of The Las Vegas production and world premiere of Mike Tyson’s Undisputed Truth. His groundbreaking production of Elvis The Concert that reunited Elvis (via video) and his original musicians has been seen in venues worldwide and on PBS for 16 years. His latest musical SHOUT , SISTER, SHOUT! Sister Rosetta Tharpe – The Gospel of Rock, The Spirit of The Blues, will premiere July 30, 2017 at the Pasadena Playhouse.

TODD OLSON (Musical Director) New York: Everything’s Coming Up Ethel (Orchestrator), Zorba (Music Assistant). National Tours: Smokey Joe’s Cafe (feat. The Coasters), A Christmas Carol. Regional: A Night With Janis Joplin (American Conservatory Theater, Barter Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre), Mary Poppins (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Bright Lights, Big City (freefall Theatre), Honk! (Jenny Wiley Theatre), Grease (Jenny Wiley Theatre), Resident Music Director for Allenberry Playhouse: 2011-2012. BFA, NYU (Tisch).

KELLY McINTYRE (Janis Joplin) first joined A Night With Janis Joplin for the first national tour in 2016. She went on to headline three more productions of Janis at Capital Repertory Theatre, Barter Theatre and A.C.T.. Other credits include For Tonight (Goodspeed’s Festival of New Musicals), Into The Sun (New York Musical Theatre Festival), and Days of Rage and Ruth Maier (New York Theatre Barn). McIntyre has sung in concerts and readings all over New York in venues such as Feinstein’s/54 Below, Joe’s Pub, The Cutting Room and Don’t Tell Mama.

The cast of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN will also feature: Sharon Catherine Brown, Tawny Dolley, Carol Hatchett, Amma Osei and Kristin Piacentile.

The Scenic Design is by Brian Prather. The Lighting Design is by Ryan O’Gara. The Costume Design is by Amy Clark. The Production Stage Manager is Hethyr Verhoef.

The Hale Family is the Laguna Playhouse season underwriter. Season sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell & White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN will begin previews on Wednesday, August 16; will open on Sunday, August 20 at 5:30pm and will run through Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1pm. There will no Thursday performances on Thursday, August 24 at 2pm. There will be additional Sunday performance on Sunday, August 27 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $60- $105 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

