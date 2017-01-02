LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the Third Show in their 2016-2017 Season! CHAPATTI

Written by Christian O’Reilly

Directed by David Ellenstein

Based on the Direction of Judith Ivey

Limited Engagement Opens Sunday, January 15th

at Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

“Poignant, funny and surprising!” – Chicago Theatre Beat

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham is thrilled to announce the third show in the Laguna Playhouse 2016-2017 season, CHAPATTI, written by Christian O’Reilly and directed by David Ellenstein, based on the direction of Judith Ivey. “I just fell in love with this play and the beautiful and quirky love story at its center. I think our audiences are about to fall in love with it too,” says Wareham. CHAPATTI will begin previews on Wednesday, January 11; will open on Sunday, January 15 at 5:30pm and will run through Sunday, January 29, 2016 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

What do you get when you mix an Irish tale with 19 cats, one dog named after a pancake, and two eccentric animal lovers? Annabella Price and Mark Bramhall star in this humorous and heartwarming tale about two animal lovers in Dublin, and their unexpected spark as they re-discover the importance of human companionship. This second-chance comedy celebrates these unforgettable characters who still believe in love.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

CHAPATTI will begin previews on Wednesday, January 11; will open on Sunday, January 15 at 5:30pm and will run through Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays at 2pm; Saturdays at 2pm; Sundays at 1pm. There will be an additional performance on Sunday, January 22 at 5:30.

Tickets range from $40 – $65 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 12p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

