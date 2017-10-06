LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents TWELVE ANGRY MEN

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce the third show in the Laguna Playhouse 2017-2018 and 97th season, TWELVE ANGRY MEN, written by Reginald Rose and directed by Ovation Award-winning director Michael Matthews.

“We are so excited to be presenting this classic of the American theatre on our stage. Our subscribers and audiences are going to experience this timeless play at a time that will feel more relevant than ever,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham “We are so honored to be presenting thirteen of Southern California’s finest actors in this production. We are particularly thrilled to have the inspired direction of Michael Matthews leading this courtroom.”

TWELVE ANGRY MEN will begin previews on Wednesday, October 4; will open on Sunday, October 8 at 5:30pm and will run through Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Be part of the courtroom action in this classic drama in which 12 jurors decide the fate of a young man accused of murder. What will the verdict be? Find out in this suspenseful thriller that pits passionate jurors against one another in a timely, timeless and bold examination of the American justice system.

The cast of TWELVE ANGRY MEN will feature (in alphabetical order): Andy Barnicle (Fallen Angels, Laguna Playhouse), Daniel Berlin (Hairspray, Laguna Playhouse), Richard Burgi (“The Sentinel,” “Desperate Housewives”), John Colella (Revolver at Celebration Theatre, Niagara Falls at Theatre of NOTE), Rick Cosnett (“The Flash,” Take Me Out at Celebration), Seamus Dever (“Castle”), Matthew Henerson (Ah, Wilderness at A Noise Within), Mueen Jahan (Bombay Dreams on Broadway, Homedody/Kabul at Mark Taper Forum), John Massey (The Odd Couple at Laguna Playhouse), David Nevell (Peter and the Starcatcher, Arms and the Man at South Coast Rep), Erik Odom (“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, ” The Nibroc Trilogy at the Rubicon Theatre), Dennis Renard (Othello and Proof at UCLA) and Tony Sancho (Hephaistos at the Getty Villa).

The Scenic Design is by Stephen Gifford. The Lighting Design is by Tim Swiss. The Costume Design is by Kate Bergh. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willett.

This season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family. TWELVE ANGRY MEN is produced by Laura and Louis Rohl. Additional Season Sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1pm. There will no Thursday performances on Thursday, October 12 at 2pm. There will be additional Sunday performance on Sunday, October 15 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $45 – $80 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Laguna Playhouse

