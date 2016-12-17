LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents WENDIE MALICK & DAN LAURIA in LOVE LETTERS

Written by A.R. Gurney

Limited Engagement Opens Thursday, February 2

at Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham is thrilled to announce a very special bonus event just in time for Valentines Day, Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” “Just Shoot Me”) and Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years.” “Pitch”) starring in LOVE LETTERS by A.R. Gurney. “I have been wanting to bring Dan and Wendie to our stage ever since I started working here and now we have them together in the perfect show!” says Wareham. LOVE LETTERS will perform for four performances only, Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

“An intimate drama. It etches a deep portrait of life’s painful vicissitudes–how it feels, to grow and change,

to experience love and endure loss.” – Charles Isherwood, The New York Times

When they were both seven years old, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner to tell her she looked like a lost princess. For the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other. They defied a fate that schemed to keep them apart, and lived – through letters – for the one most meaningful thing…their undying love for each other.

Love Letters is the story of a love affair carried on primarily through letters, written in and about a world where letter-writing was very much an essential mode of communication, especially between men and women. This play will be presented in the traditional manner – very simply, with the two actors seated, reading from the script, as if from letters.

ABOUT THE CAST

The cast of LOVE LETTERS will feature Wendie Malick and Dan Lauria.

Malick is on the board of The Environmental Media Association, and is a spokesperson for The Humane Society of the United States and Return to Freedom, a wild horse sanctuary and advocacy group. Through their charitable gift fund, “A Drop in the Bucket”, she and husband, Richard Erickson, support a medical center in the Congo. They live in the Santa Monica Mountains with 5 horses, a donkey, 2 dogs and a 15 year old.

For ten years Dan served as the artistic director of, The Playwright’s Kitchen Ensemble (PKE) of Los Angeles. With partners, Joe Cacaci and Richard Zavaglia, PKE produced over 450 public readings of new plays with the finest actors in the business in order to promote the development of the new American playwright and to seek literary representation for new writers.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

LOVE LETTERS will perform on Thursday, February 2 & Friday, February 3 at 7:30pm and Saturday, February 4 & Sunday, February 5 at 2:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $45 – $60 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

Tickets range from $45 – $60 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 12p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season. A member of the League of Resident Theatres, Laguna Playhouse is also home to the annual Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Beach Music Festival and Laguna Beach Concert Band.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming, includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Serving more than 80,000 patrons each season, Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre. The Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Leslie Caron, Val Kilmer, Ed Asner, Hershey Felder, Donna McKechnie, Rita Rudner, violinist Joshua Bell, Lee Rocker, ballerina Misty Copeland, Harrison Ford, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

