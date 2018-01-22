LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE IS THRILLED TO PRESENT ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE MELANIE GRIFFITH starring as Mrs. Robinson in THE GRADUATE

Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “We are just thrilled to welcome Melanie Griffith to the Laguna Playhouse in one of the most iconic roles of all time – Mrs. Robinson.” Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham. “We have been trying to seduce Melanie to perform on our stage for quite some time. We are overjoyed that she has said yes and know our subscribers and audiences will be utterly mesmerized by her return to the stage under the inspired direction of Michael Matthews!”

THE GRADUATE will begin previews on Wednesday, February 21; will open on Sunday, March 4 at 5:30 pm and perform through Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Benjamin’s got excellent grades, very proud parents and, having spent four years achieving a brilliant scholastic record, a clear uncertainty about this future, trying to avoid the one question everyone keeps asking: What does he want to do with his life? An unexpected diversion crops up when he is seduced by Mrs. Robinson. And even more unexpected, he finds himself falling in love with the one person Mrs. Robinson demanded he stay away from, her upbeat and optimistic daughter, Elaine.

Terry Johnson’s stage adaptation of THE GRADUATE, based on the novel and the iconic 1967 film, is a bitterly hilarious dark comedy, full of rapid-fire dialogue between fascinating characters boldly celebrating a May-December romance in 1960’s California, in which the future can be summed up in one word: Plastics.

ABOUT MELANIE GRIFFITH & THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

MELANIE GRIFFITH (Mrs. Robinson) received an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination and won a Golden Globe award for her memorable role as Tess McGill in Mike Nichol’s smash hit “Working Girl.” In 2003, she made her Broadway musical debut in Chicago as the fame-hungry Roxie Hart, impressing critics and audiences alike. In 2001, Griffith was honored with a Special Festival Award for her body of work at the Cannes Film Festival.

The cast of THE GRADUATE will also feature: Nick Tag as Benjamin (Sex and Education at Laguna Playhouse; “My Crazy Ex,” “Brothers in Arms”), Geoffrey Lower as Mr. Robinson, Martha Magruder as Elaine Robinson, Richard Burgi as Mr. Braddock, Valerie Perri as Mrs. Braddock and the ensemble will feature John Massey, Greg Butler, Joey Fabrizi and Taylor Rene LaBarbera.

The Scenic Design is by Stephen Gifford. The Lighting Design is by Tim Swiss. The Costume Design is by Kate Bergh. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willett.

This season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family. THE GRADUATE is produced by Paul and Heather Singarella. Additional Season Sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE GRADUATE will begin previews on Wednesday, February 21; will open on Sunday, March 4 at 5:30 pm and will run through Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Sundays at 1 pm. There will no Thursday performances on Thursday, March 1 & Thursday, March 15 at 2 pm. There will be additional Sunday performances on Sunday, February 25; Sunday, March 11 & Sunday, March 18 at 5:30 pm.

Tickets range from $86 – $101 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

