LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE IS THRILLED TO PRESENT THE WORLD PREMIERE OF NATHAN GUNN  FLYING SOLO Written and Directed by Hershey Felder

Limited Engagement Opens Sunday, April 8

at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to present the sixth show in its 97th season, the world premiere of NATHAN GUNN FLYING SOLO, written and directed by Hershey Felder, with musical direction by Michael Bagby. Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “What an honor to be presenting this world premiere of a new work by Hershey Felder with the incomparable Nathan Gunn.” Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham. “That voice! Our subscribers and audiences are going to enjoy the best of Broadway and more, with one of the great baritones of all time, right here on our Playhouse stage!” NATHAN GUNN FLYING SOLO will begin previews on Wednesday, April 4; will open on Sunday, April 8 at 5:30 pm and perform through Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

America’s leading baritone Nathan Gunn sings selections from classic American musicals, contemporary songs and a little bit of opera fun in his personal story, FLYING SOLO. This “Sexiest Man Alive” (People Magazine) recounts how he became elder of his heritage, the Scottish Clan GUNN, and learned what life is really about is this world premiere, moving, musical journey.

But there’s a whole lot more to this story about a boy who wants nothing more than to please his Scottish Dad as he becomes an elder of his heritage, the Scottish Clan GUNN, and who ends up realizing what life is really about. Written and directed in his signature style by Hershey Felder (Our Great Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Bernstein, Berlin, Beethoven) NATHAN GUNN, FLYING SOLO features the true story of one of America’s greatest baritone voices!

ABOUT NATHAN GUNN AND CREATIVE TEAM

NATHAN GUNN has made a reputation as one of the most exciting and in-demand baritones of the day. He has appeared in internationally renowned opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Royal Opera House, Paris Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, Glyndebourne Opera Festival, Theater an der Wien, Teatro Real in Madrid, and the Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie.

HERSHEY FELDER (Director/Playwright) Named to Time Magazine’s 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals, Hershey Felder has played over 4,500 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world’s most prestigious theatres and has broken box office records consistently. American Theatre Magazine has said, “Hershey Felder is in a category all his own.”

MICHAEL BAGBY (Musical Direction) is a native of Iowa, earned a DMA in vocal coaching and accompanying from the University of Illinois under the direction of Julie Gunn. He completed his master’s at the University of Michigan where he studied with Martin Katz. He also holds bachelor degrees in piano performance and K-12 vocal education from Iowa State University. Bagby has been afforded opportunities not only as a pianist and coach but also as a singer and conductor. Most recently he worked as the music director for Coastal Carolina’s production of The Color Purple and made his NYC debut as the assistant music director and co-arranger for Musicals Tonight’s production of The Boys from Syracuse. In July, he will return to Opera North to work as the assistant conductor on Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Les Contes d’Hoffmann. Among his various awards and achievements, he premiered his composition for solo piano, “Bells,” in the Issac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall. He is honored to be a two-time recipient of the Nancy Wustman Memorial Award in Vocal Accompanying, established by John Wustman.

The Scenic Design is by Hershey Felder. The Lighting Design is by Richard Norwood. Projection Design is by Brian McMullen. The Sound Design is by Erik Carstensen. The Production Stage Manager is Annette Elena Nixon.

This season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family. Additional Season Sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

NATHAN GUNN FLYING SOLO will begin previews on Wednesday, April 4; will open on Sunday, April 8 at 5:30 pm and will run through Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Sundays at 1 pm. There will no Thursday performance on April 12 at 2 pm. There will be an additional Sunday performance on Sunday, April 15 at 5:30 pm.

Tickets range from $55 – $80 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Photo Credit: Joshua Spencer

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

David Elzer

DEMAND PR

David Elzer Marketing AND Public Relations

by