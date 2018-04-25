THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE YOUTH THEATRE PRESENTS “A Little Princess”

The award-winning Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre opens A Little Princess on Saturday, May 5, 2018, on the Moulton Stage at The Laguna Playhouse. A Little Princess tells the story of young Sara Crewe, privileged daughter of a wealthy diamond merchant. All the other girls at Miss Minchin’s school treat Sara as if she truly were a princess. But when Captain Crewe’s fortune is sadly lost, Sara’s luck changes. Suddenly she is treated no better than a scullery maid. Her own fierce determination to maintain her dignity and remain a princess on the inside has intrigued and delighted readers for over a hundred years.

Adapted by June Walker Rodgers

From the story Sara Crewe

by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Performances are: Saturday, May 5, 1pm & 6pm, Sunday, May 6, 1pm & 6pm, Thursday May 10, 10am, Friday, May 11, 7pm, Saturday May 12, 1pm & 6pm and Sunday May 13, 1pm.

A Little Princess is directed by Kelly Herman with Costumes by Kaitlyn Kaufman, Set by Jim Prodger, Lights by Glenn Powell and Sound by Mike Ritchey and includes a cast of 20.

Actors include; Bridget Phillips as Sara Crewe, Claire Day as Miss Minchin, Cassidy Morgan as Becky, Erin Sawyer as Amelia, Grace Hahn as Ermengarde, Bethany Klause as Lavinia, Lyndsey Grace Stradwick as Jessie, Sienna Voisin as Lottie, Abigail Williams as Anne, Elisa Rodriguez as Marie and Mrs. Perrens, Ella Thimons as Janet, Charlie Grace Goubran as Nora, Carson Kubelun as Guy Lawrence, and Chloe Lawson, Fiona McCue, Sophia Pachl and Raquel Temesvary as School Girls. Terry Christopher as Captain Crewe and Mr. Carrisford, Charles McClung as Mr. Barrows and Mr. Michaels, Aaron McGee as Monsieur Thibault and Ram Dass.

Tickets are $20 for Adults and $10 for Youth and can be purchased online or by calling 949-497-2787 x 1. www.lagunaplayhouse.com or

https://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/2017-2018-youth-theatre/a-little-princess/

David Elzer

DEMAND PR

David Elzer Marketing AND Public Relations

