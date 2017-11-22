Larry Ellison and Nikita Kahn Make $1 Million Donation to San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy

Generous philanthropists Larry Ellison and Nikita Kahn have offered to match all donations to the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. This charitable contribution supports the Conservancy’s Let’s Turn Things Around campaign, which is the organization’s most ambitious conservation fundraising campaign to date. This sizeable gift comes not long after Nikita Kahn provided the naming gift for the one-of-a-kind Rhino Rescue Center located at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The 3.5-acre Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center is home to six rescued southern white rhinos, brought to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park from private reserves in South Africa to be part of San Diego Zoo Global’s program to save the northern white rhino from extinction.

Larry Ellison and Nikita Kahn were inspired to support the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy a few years ago, after learning about the plight of the northern white rhino and meeting Nola at the Safari Park—one of four northern white rhinos then left on the planet. This recent gift comes at a significant time, as today marks the two-year anniversary of Nola’s passing.

“Nola was a gentle giant with a heart of gold,” said Nikita Kahn. “Sadly, today marks the two-year anniversary of Nola’s passing. We’re committed to saving rhinos from extinction and very proud to be a part of this important effort to save these majestic animals.”

San Diego Zoo Global’s world-class team of scientists, researchers and animal care experts—along with its partners—are developing cutting-edge assisted reproduction technologies and a groundbreaking surrogacy program, in an effort to save the northern white rhino. It is the only program of its kind in the world—and it may be the last hope for the northern white rhino, as only three remain on the planet. San Diego Zoo Global’s expertise in rhino breeding is also unmatched. The organization has the most successful breeding program for rhinos in the world, with more than 180 rhinos born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to date, including southern white rhinos, greater one-horned rhinos, and black rhinos.

The San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy supports more than 140 conservation projects and partnerships in over 80 countries across the globe. Money raised through the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy goes to fund the organization’s worldwide efforts to stop the decline of wildlife populations due to poaching, illegal wildlife trafficking, and other human causes. Individuals can learn more about the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy, or make a donation, by visiting endextinction.org. People are also invited to help achieve the $1 million match by fundraising on Facebook, at facebook.com/fundraisers.

Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes onsite wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is made accessible to children through the San Diego Zoo Kids network, reaching out through the internet and in children’s hospitals nationwide. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible by the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy and is supported in part by the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global.

Photo Credit: San Diego Zoo Global

Public Relations

619-685-3291

WEBSITE: endextinction.org

by