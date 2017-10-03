LAWSON is the Cove Gallery’s featured “Artist of the Month” for November 2017

About the Artist

When painting, I am not “Creator”. I am simply the space where creation shows up. I paint under the assumed name Lawson in an attempt to further remove ego from the equation.

To paraphrase Eckhart Tolle “All Creativity comes out of inner spaciousness.” Once the Creation has happened and something has come into form, I have to be vigilant so that the notion of me or mine does not arise. If I take credit for what I accomplish, the ego has returned, and the spaciousness has become obscured.

I am in love with the process of Creation, but sometimes I forget and attempt to produce a result for the observer. That is why the Art Gods created erasers and sandpaper!

Because my inspiration does not come out of my own devices, all of my work is one of a kind. The observer will not find a recognizable style.

My sole desire is that these expressions resonate with the soul of the observer and the piece becomes theirs to enjoy.

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art and traditional Photography. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

