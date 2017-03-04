Legendary ’60 minutes’ reporter to appear in Mission Viejo April 21, 2017

Lesley Stahl, one of America’s most recognized broadcast journalists, will discuss her New York Times bestselling book “Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting” in Mission Viejo on April 21.

This legendary “60 Minutes” reporter will appear in the city’s popular Writers Present series at 7 p.m. at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way.

After four decades as a reporter, Stahl’s most vivid and transformative experience of her life was not covering the White House, interviewing heads of state or researching stories at “60 Minutes.” It was becoming a grandmother. She was hit with a jolt of joy so intense and unexpected she wanted to “investigate” it—as though it were a news flash. So, she explored how grand-mothering changes a woman’s life, interviewing friends like Whoopi Goldberg, colleagues like Diane Sawyer (and grandfathers, including Tom Brokaw) as well as the proverbial woman next door.

Stahl’s career has been marked by political scoops, surprising features and award-winning foreign reporting. She has been a “60 Minutes” correspondent since 1991; the 2015-2016 season marked her 25th on the broadcast. Before joining “60 Minutes,” Stahl served as CBS News White House correspondent during the Carter, Reagan and part of the George H.W. Bush presidencies. She also hosted “Face the Nation” from 1983 to 1991 and co-anchored “America Tonight” from 1989 to 1990.

In an era when baby boomers are becoming grandparents in droves and when young parents need all the help they can get raising their children, Stahl’s book is a timely and affecting read that redefines a cherished relationship. Her appearance in Mission Viejo comes just before Mother’s Day and is the perfect gift for any mother or grandmother.

Tickets are either $32, which includes admittance for two along with one hardback book, or $18.50, which includes admittance for two and one trade paperback book. Click HERE for tickets, which are limited.

For more information, contact 949-830-7100, ext. 5105 or libreference@cityofmissionviejo.org.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo