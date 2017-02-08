LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT IS CALLING ALL LEGO® BATMAN™ MOVIE FANS TO JOIN IN HUMAN BAT-SIGNAL

Posted on February 8th, 2017

Business, Happenings, Life in South O.C., News, Welcome

 

Calling All Caped Crusaders! LEGOLAND® California Resort is inviting children and parents out on February 17 to help bring to life the famous bat-signal used to call the dark knight of Gotham City, Batman.

 

batmanlogo

The human bat-signal will officially kickoff the Family Theme Park’s The LEGO® Batman Movie Days, February 18-19 and 25-26. Guests will get to meet the LEGO super hero during this celebration of the Warner Bros. Pictures’ feature film, which also includes photo opportunities with the scene-stealing star, a themed scavenger hunt and LEGO Batman-inspired LEGO build activities.

The first 500 people to attend the bat-signal event will receive a ticket to LEGOLAND California Resort. Attendees will also have a chance to win LEGO Batman product through LEGO Batman Movie trivia. The LEGO Batman Movie Days activities are included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort.
 

Jake Gonzales

 
Show Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS