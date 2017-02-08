LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT IS CALLING ALL LEGO® BATMAN™ MOVIE FANS TO JOIN IN HUMAN BAT-SIGNAL

Calling All Caped Crusaders! LEGOLAND® California Resort is inviting children and parents out on February 17 to help bring to life the famous bat-signal used to call the dark knight of Gotham City, Batman. The human bat-signal will officially kickoff the Family Theme Park’s The LEGO® Batman Movie Days, February 18-19 and 25-26. Guests will get to meet the LEGO super hero during this celebration of the Warner Bros. Pictures’ feature film, which also includes photo opportunities with the scene-stealing star, a themed scavenger hunt and LEGO Batman-inspired LEGO build activities. The first 500 people to attend the bat-signal event will receive a ticket to LEGOLAND California Resort. Attendees will also have a chance to win LEGO Batman product through LEGO Batman Movie trivia. The LEGO Batman Movie Days activities are included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort.