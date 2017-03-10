LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT PROUDLY UNVEILS THE LONGEST LEGO® STAR WARS™ MINILAND MODEL EVER BUILT WITH GRAND OPENING OF THE LEGO® STAR WARS™: THE FORCE AWAKENS MINILAND MODEL DISPLAY!

The Force remains strong at LEGOLAND® California Resort as guests of the family theme park in Carlsbad will now get to experience a new exciting installment in LEGO® Star Wars™ Miniland with the LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display! The latest major model addition includes the 16-foot-long Star Destroyer Finalizer, made of more than 350,000 LEGO® bricks. The Finalizer is installed more than 6 feet in the air above guests and is now the longest LEGO Star Wars™ Miniland model ever created!

“Guests have been enjoying LEGO® Star Wars™ Miniland for 6 years since it first opened in 2011. Since then, we have added the LEGO Star Wars™ Miniland Gallery in 2012 and LEGO Star Wars™ Miniland Death Star in 2015, which is the largest LEGO model to have ever been added to LEGO® Star Wars™ Miniland,” said General Manager of LEGOLAND California Resort Peter Ronchetti. “I am excited to introduce the latest addition: The LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display as once again, our Master Model Builders used incredible detail in constructing the new LEGO models and I can’t wait for guests to enjoy it!”

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display is in the center of LEGO Star Wars Miniland and will include six scenes representing the first 30 minutes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens which include: Kylo Ren’s capture of Poe at planet Jakku; Rey’s rescue of BB-8; Poe and Finn’s escape from the Star Destroyer Finalizer; The wreck of Finn and Poe’s TIE Fighter; Rey, Finn and BB-8’s escape from Niima Outpost; and the escape from the Starship Graveyard. Lights, sound effects and animation will further bring the scenes and characters to life from this blockbuster film.

The LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display opens just in time for spring break and is included in the cost of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort.

www.LEGOLAND.com