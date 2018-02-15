Letter to Families: CUSD School Safety

February 15, 2018

Dear CUSD Community:

Today, our hearts are heavy for the families, friends and entire Parkland, Florida community as we mourn the devastating loss of life that occurred yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. This morning, many families are asking us what plans and procedures we have in place to safeguard our students, families, and staff in emergencies.

CUSD has a safety plan that is specific to each site and is reviewed every year and we have worked to build and strengthen this plan since 2012. We have an incredible relationship with law enforcement that includes daily interaction and communication as well as collaborative participation in safety exercises and planning.

The District also works with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in planning and security assessments of our schools and with the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center (OCIAC). OCIAC is an integrated, multi-disciplined, information and intelligence sharing network that collects, analyzes, and disseminates information on all criminal risks and safety threats to law enforcement, fire, health, the private sector and public sector stakeholders in order to protect the residents, visitors, and critical infrastructure. In addition, Sheriff’s Deputies are assigned to our campuses and we utilize the Sheriff’s Department’s School Mobile Assessment and Resource Team (SMART). SMART is used in school situations or incidents related to violence, threats, possession and/or use of weapons, unstable behaviors and suicidal actions or tendencies.

In the area of training, we conduct ongoing drills and simulated emergency exercises for our staff and this training is reviewed and modified as needed. We also train our staff to speak up and report suspicious activity they see at our school sites or offices.

Finally, we have the benefit of many parents, students, teachers, administrators and staff on our campuses and we ask that you report any unusual and suspicious activity. Please talk to your child/children to remind them that they, too, can report anything suspicious. We want everyone on our campuses to be empowered to speak up about anything that looks out of place. Please reach out to your school principals or site administration for guidance and questions. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Kirsten Vital

Superintendent

Submitted By:

Ryan Burris

Chief Communications Officer

Capistrano Unified School District

by