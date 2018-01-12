THE LINCOLN CENTER THEATER PRODUCTION  RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S THE KING AND I  COMES TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS 

THE LINCOLN CENTER THEATER PRODUCTION RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S THE KING AND I COMES TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTSPosted on January 12th, 2018
DIRECTED BY BARTLETT SHER
WINNER OF FOUR 2015 TONY AWARDS®
including BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
February 27 – March 11, 2018
Segerstrom Hall
Tickets On Sale Now
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Ambassador Theatre Group, and NETworks Presentations LLC announce that the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I will make its way to Segerstrom Center for the Arts February 27 – March 11, 2018.
Laura Michelle Kelly stars as Anna Leonowens and Jose Llana as the King of Siam. Joan Almedilla will play Lady Thiang, with Brian Rivera as Kralahome, Q Lim as Tuptim, Kavin Panmeechao as Lun Tha, Anthony Chan as Prince Chulalongkorn, Rhyees Stump as Louis Leonowens and Patrick Boll as Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsey.
scfta.orgby