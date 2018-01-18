Live Music and Dance; Ice Memory Arctic Musings and Movement Inspired by the Journey North

On Friday & Saturday, February 9th-10th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, join us for an exciting evening of mini-lectures and multimedia performance inspired by arctic ecosystems and climate change, featuring live music and dance. The performance was inspired by Saddleback Dance Chair Deidre Cavazzi’s recent artist residency with The Arctic Circle in Svalbard.

For more background on this experience, visit her blog at http://www.architexturedance.org/blog.html.

Saddleback College Professors James Repka (Geology Department Chair) and Blake Stephens (Architecture Department Chair) will give short talks on glacial geology and sustainability in urban environments, and the mini-lectures will be followed by the premiere of Deidre Cavazzi’s contemporary dance piece exploring the human impact on fragile arctic ecosystems, featuring projections and photography from her time in the far North.

Tickets are $12 presale; $15 At-the-door. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you need further assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

