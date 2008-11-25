Live Nativity in Rancho Santa Margarita – Dec 5-7th 6-9pm

Follow the Star Honors Elementary School Teachers

This holiday season the LDS church continues their local tradition of “Follow the Star:A Living Nativity” coupled with the International Creché Exhibit, Friday though Sunday, December 5-7th from 6-9PM. It is a living recreation of the story of Christ’s birth to remind us of the reason for the season. With free admission the community comes together with volunteer actors from the community and local churches to produce this truly life-like nativity scene. The living nativity is appropriately outside with a rustic manger and a live baby. A herd of sheep and a donkey complete the perfect picture of that night over 2000 years ago.

Dannee Clyne has been working on Follow the Star event for about six years. With her direction, Follow the Star is honoring the elementary school children in the area on Saturday night at the 6PM showing. Courtney Mauss, a sixth grader from Portola Hills Elementary, will be singing at the special recognition event for elementary school teachers.

Savannah Lake, 16 years old, has dreamt of participating in Follow the Star as the angel for years. “I had been a shepherd the year before, but last year I was asked to be the angel. I was elated! Being a part of Follow the Star will always be the highlight of my Christmas.”

Follow the Star will be presented at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 29411 Altisima Road, Rancho Santa Margarita, California, 92688. For directions go online to http://www.TheLivingNativity.org. Shows occur every 20 minutes with the perfect setting and length for families.