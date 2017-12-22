Local 13 Year Old Makes Autism Sensory Cart For His Eagle Scout Project

This Holiday Season thirteen-year-old Thomas Boyer of Laguna Niguel built and donated a portable sensory cart for the children of Marion Bergeson Elementary’s Autism Program for his Eagle Scout Project. He delivered it to the school on December 21st.

Thomas built his triangular sensory cart with activities on the outside and a solo space for children to crawl through in the center. He hopes that the cart will be something that the children will be able to have fun with as well as a place for them to go to be able to have a quiet moment alone.

He was inspired to build a sensory cart after watching the movie “Temple Grandin”. The movie tells the true story of a young autistic thirteen-year-old Grandin who learns how to self-calm herself by crawling into small, isolated enclosures.

In addition to Scouting, Thomas also loves music. He enjoys playing the piano, guitar and playing the trumpet in the Aliso Viejo Middle School Band.

Thomas also loves playing water polo and is hoping to be able to make the Aliso Niguel High School Water Polo Team as a freshman next year. Thomas is very active with his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is looking forward to serving his church as a full-time missionary for two years, after high school graduation. In his spare time, Thomas loves biking with his friends and spending time with his family and relatives.

Photo Credits: Emily Boyer

