Local authors share stories of kindness in new book – Chicken Soup for the Soul: Random Acts of Kindness

BOOK SIGNING

WHO: Five local Chicken Soup for the Soul series contributors: Kristen Mai Pham, Mark Rickerby, Tim Chizmar, Barbara Straus Lodge and Paul Lyons.

WHAT: To celebrate the release of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Random Acts of Kindness, the five authors will be signing books at Barnes & Noble in Aliso Viejo.

WHEN: Sunday, March 5 from 2 – 4 pm.

WHERE: Barnes and Noble, 26751 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656.

WHY: Small gestures can make a big difference in someone’s day, even someone’s life. This collection of 101 uplifting, true stories will help readers see the beauty in small, meaningful gestures and how such acts can make a difference in someone else’s life. From random acts of kindness to doing what’s right, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Random Acts of Kindness shows how positive attitudes and good deeds can change the world, and shines a bright light on the widespread goodwill in our world as everyday heroes demonstrate acts of kindness, compassion and commitment to others.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Kristen Mai Pham received her Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, from California State University, Fullerton. She resides in California with her partner in writing and in life, Paul. Kristen loves Star Wars and food. She plans to write inspirational screenplays for TV and film.

Mark Rickerby has written stories and poems for over a dozen Chicken Soup for the Soul books. He is the head writer of Big Sky, an upcoming western TV show, co-author of his father’s memoir, The Other Belfast, and a voice actor. He also wrote and sang fifteen songs on a CD for his greatest accomplishments, his daughters Marli and Emma.

After graduating from Edinboro University with his B.A. degree Tim Chizmar moved west in pursuit of his dreams. Since that time he’s been on television, in films and toured all over the world headlining stand-up comedy shows. Tim is a lifelong dreamer but when times are tough he gets by with a little help from his friends.

Barbara Lodge has essays in Parabola magazine, Literary Mama, The New York Times’ Motherlode, the LA Affairs section of the Los Angeles Times, and the anthology Blended, and upcoming in The Rumpus Voices of Addiction. In 2016 she founded TruthTalks™ workshops to help parents talk, and listen, to their kids who abuse drugs.

Paul Lyons, a former middle school teacher now travels the world as a stand-up comic and writer. He just published his first book called, Carpe Diem, Mañana a humorous account of his spiritual journey from insecurity to self-pity. The book shares his daily accounts of focusing on each moment to understand and discover its joy.

