LOCAL ELKS ANNOUNCE MEMBERSHIP DRIVE IN OCTOBER

Seated L to R: Gabe Pascarella, Bert McCarty, Exalted Ruler Mike Long, Cynthia Wooten, and Dennis Rieger.

Standing L to R: Louis Keeby, robert Barnum, Joseph dutchesten, Don Marcigliano, Robert Gilbert, and Chuck Marciano (not shown Donna Pollard)

Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks kicked off their new membership drive with 11 new members this month. “Our Lodge is proud of our growing membership, but we have room for more,” said Lodge Exalted Ruler Mike Long. He added, “More and more worthy causes within our community are brought to our attention every day, so as we grow, the added members make it possible for us to take-on those additional charitable projects.”

The new initiates this month are: Cynthia Wooten, Gabe Pascarella, Donna Pollard, and Bert McCarty of Lake Forest, Don Marcigliano, Louis Keeby, and Chuck Marciano of Mission Viejo, Dennis Rieger and Robert Gilbert of Ladera Ranch, Joseph Dutcheshen of Newport Beach, and Robert Barnum of Irvine.

Elks Major Project Theme child Aya

The Local Lodge’s camper’s club, The Run-A-Ways will be joining hundreds of Elks campers from Lodges throughout Southern California at the Rally for the Major Project in Hemet CA next week. The annual Rally is held to raise money for the Elks Association’s handicapped children’s fund. In other Elks October news, the Lodge will be hosting a Senior Citizen’s Dance on Oct 8th, and members will also be looking forward to taking part in the City of Mission Viejo’s Red Ribbon Walk on Oct 21st. The Lodge’s annual Masquerade Party fundraiser for Cancer Kids is scheduled for Oct 28th. Members and guests are invited to attend. In addition to a full schedule of charitable events in November, the Lodge will be holding a Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov 6th, and will honor all Vets at a Veterans Day BBQ on Nov 7th.



To be eligible for membership in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, you must be a citizen of the United States over the age of 21 who believes in God. You must be sponsored by a member of the Elks Lodge and reside in the jurisdiction of the Lodge you wish to join. For more information regarding Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks events or membership, contact Lodge Membership Chairman Dave Tucker at (949) 547-8607 or Andy Costello at (949) 770-5796.

Media Contact:

Andy Costello

Elks Grand Lodge Area 7



by