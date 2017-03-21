Local Elks host St. Pat’s Day Party and Honor Apache Warrior Foundation

Apache Warrior Foundation at St Pat’s Party

By Mike Klinger

The Mission Viejo Elks hosted a fantastic St. Patrick’s Day Party with our over 200 members and guests dancing to traditional Irish songs and feasting on corned beef and cabbage or Shepard’s Pie. The Mission Viejo Elks were honored to have in attendance Lt. Col Allen Hohn, Founder of the Apache Warrior Foundation, Penny Belcourt (Executive Director) with supporters Norma Westphal and P.W. Lowry (Huntington Beach Elks). After dinner, Past Elks District Deputy Harvey Boelts announced that the Lodge Bingo Charity will donate $1,000 to the Apache Warrior Foundation. The evening carried on with Karaoke in the Lounge into the wee hours of the night. A super fun evening for all.

Ellie and Jim Humphrey PER with (standing) Gail Reavis, former Mission Viejo Mayor and Andy Costello, Grand Lodge Area 7 Public Relations and Marketing Committeeman enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day party at the Mission Viejo Elks

About the Apache Warrior Foundation

In 2013, United States Army AH-64 pilot Lieutenant Colonel Allen Hahn set out to establish an organization that would remember and honor our fallen pilots while also striving to support the soldiers and families who make this community so great.

Hahn said, “One of our first projects was to restore a 1985 Custom Deluxe Chevy long-bed pickup aka “The Salt Wagon,” which belonged to CW4 Richard “Matt” Salter (KIA: 26 DEC 2005), a close friend of LTC Hahn. The truck will be built in the likeness of an Apache helicopter, and it will feature the names of every fallen Apache pilot, however we have other projects that are taking precedence. The foundation also has many other long term projects in planning to include a 1-800 Call Center, Suicide Prevention, Code of Conduct improvement, an Apache warrior memorial and museum, and hosts several events each year to benefit soldiers and their families.”

(L to R) Harvey Boelts Past District Deputy, Lt. Col Allen Hahn, and Exalted Ruler Dave McLeod

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is proud of the contributions of its members to this worthy charity. The Lodge is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 148 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman

by