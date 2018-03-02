LOCAL ELKS LODGE CONTINUES TO GROW

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks welcomed sixteen new Elks in February. New members from the city of Mission Viejo are Kelly Imber, Paul Nagy, Linda Stripling, Patrick Ellis, Randall Smith, Linda Rosney, Richard Clark, and Michael Vonnahme. Others becoming members are Marvin Gunderson, and Drew Votroubek of Laguna Niguel, Mark Graban of Rancho Santa Margarita, Lisa Poyner of Ladera Ranch, David Kim of Irvine, John Cuellar of Huntington Beach, Caren Durante of Lake Forest, and Thomas Littlejohn of Capo Beach.

Past Exalted Ruler Norm Jones PDDGER presided over the initiation along with his corps of past Lodge Exalted Rulers. New member Initiations take place every month, but the performance of the initiation ritual by past Lodge officers takes place only once a year, as this month the current officers are preparing for their busy roles in the coming year. Exalted Ruler Mike Long praised the Past Exalted Rulers saying, “These dedicated Elks have spent many years serving the Order and managing the charitable works of this Lodge. They have performed many roles in the initiation ritual and have played a major role in the success of our Lodge.” Long went on to name those who participated in the initiation ritual: Past Exalted Rulers Norm Jones, Harvey Boelts, Dave McLeod, Bill James, Gloria R. LeCouvre, and Jim Humphrey.

Long invited the new members and all in attendance to attend the installation of new officers on Sunday, March 18 at 1:00 pm. He said, “The event is an excellent time for new members and their families, as well as anyone interested in learning about the Elks, to visit the Lodge and witness one of Elkdom’s very special events.” The one hour program is open to the public. The Lodge is located at 25092 Marguerite Parkway, in Mission Viejo.

###

Photo Credit: Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks

Seated L to R: Caren Durante, Linda Stripling, Kelly Imber, ER Mike Long, Linda Rosney, Cheryl Moyer, and Lisa Poyner.

Standing L to R: Randall Smith, Mark Graban, Thomas Littlejohn, Marvin Gunderson, David Kim, Patrick Ellis, Paul Nagy, Richard Clark, Drew Votroubek, John Cuellar, and Michael Vonnahme

by