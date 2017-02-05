LOCAL ELKS LODGE MEMBERS RECOGNIZED FOR DONATIONS TO HANDICAPPED CHILDREN’S FUND

At the last Lodge meeting Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks 2444 awarded seven Certificates of Recognition to members for their donations to the California-Hawaii Elks Association Major Project, affectionately known as the Purple Pig. Funds donated to the Purple Pig support the staff of therapists who work in the homes with disabled children throughout all of California and Hawaii and at no charge to the families. Award certificates were presented to Elk members for the “52 Club” (donations over $52), “Century Club” (over $100), and “Millennium Club” (over $1,000)

L to R: Trustee Vicky Long, Lecturing Knight Jamie Camunas, Lucky Walsh, Sharon Howlett, Gary Liebmann, Govt Relations Chairman Dennis Lumley, and Leading Knight Mike Long. Lodge Purple Pig Chairman, Diana Wilson and Exalted Ruler, Dave McLeod handed out the certificates



Elks members in 171 Lodges in California and Hawaii donated over $3,500,000 to the Major Project during the past year. The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is proud of the contributions of its members to this worthy charity. The Lodge is celebrating 47 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 148 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman