Local Ten Year Old Dancing In American Ballet Theatre Nutcracker At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Aliso Laguna News enjoyed an interview with Isabella Martino, a local ballerina who is thrilled to be dancing in the American Ballet Theatre Nutcracker with world-class dancers. Isabella, who goes by Bella, is from Laguna Beach and is so excited to be involved with this amazing event at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The production will start on Dec. 7 and go through Dec. 17th.

I talked with both mother Tiffany and ballerina Bella who is 10 years old. Tiffany has three children – all who love to dance. Hayleigh is 8 and she also studies dance. Brayden is six and loves to dance at home with his sisters. They informed me that the ABT dance company has two schools. One in New York and the other in Costa Mesa. So we in this OC community are so blessed to have such a prestigious classical ballet company so close and available to us.

Tiffany shared that Bella saw a production of Sleeping Beauty at Segerstrom Center for the Arts a while ago and said that she would love to perform on that stage, “but we didn’t think it would be so soon!”

Bella is a great fan of Misty Copeland, who is considered one of the greatest dancers in the world today. Misty will be dancing the role of the princess on the opening night. Bella met Misty Copeland while at the ABT Young Dancer Workshop in New York (2016). Part of her recent training has taken place at summer intensives. One of the highlights of her dance training was attending The Royal Ballet of London’s Summer Program.

Bella has danced since she was 2 ½ years old. She became very serious about her dancing at a young age and has had widespread training in Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, and Ballet; Ballet, being her favorite of all of the dance types. She has studied under Maryann Bayless at Pacific Ballet in Aliso Viejo throughout her dance years. Her friends from the dance school are going with a big group to see her opening night.

“Isabella is a promising student, who works very hard, typical of many students at Pacific Ballet Conservatory in Aliso Viejo. She loves to perform and is also competing in the Youth America Grande Prix national ballet competition this year under the instruction of Jane Matty, a staff instructor at Pacific Ballet Conservatory. Isabella is very motivated to improve her technique and takes many classes per week. We are pleased that she is pursuing her dreams to become a professional ballerina!” – Maryann Bayless; Artistic Director/ Owner of Pacific Ballet Conservatory

Q and A With Bella and mom Tiffany:

What specific skills have you mastered to be a dancer? I am always looking to improve my skill, there is always room for improvement and I like a challenge, ballet is a beautiful way to tell a story.

What are your roles in the Nutcracker? I am Polichinelle , one of the little girls that come out of the big skirt of Mother Ginger and I am also a soldier in the battle scene with the mice.

Do you know anything about the history of the Nutcracker? It was first performed in Saint Petersburg around 1892.

What is the best thing about being in this production? I love that I get to dance with the company. The costumes are so beautiful and Segerstrom is such a nice place.

Where do you see yourself in five years from now? I will continue with my ballet training and hopefully be a student at the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Do you have any overnight type of preparation for your costuming like having to sleep on rollers? My hair and makeup are pretty basic, I have my hair in a bun because I am wearing hats. I also wear just light makeup.

What type of parties and fun things do they have for the children and youth participating? After the first performance, we have a cast party. Each child is able to bring one parent.

How do you navigate missing school? My teacher is letting me do homeschool for the weeks that I have to miss. My time with the company started in September. The time spent on practice gets more involved as we move toward the performances. The night before our opening we go from 10 am to 10 pm. (She has been rehearsing with the children’s cast since September. The Company just flew out on Sunday. They have only been rehearsing with them this week).

It was great to talk with Tiffany and her very talented daughter Bella. We wish Bella all the luck in the world – as she has this great adventure with the other children, youth, and the American Ballet Theatre.

Susan Espenschied

Publisher Aliso Laguna News/ Green Local News

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE: THE NUTCRACKER

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Segerstrom Hall

December 7 – 17, 2017

Wednesday – Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Program: The Nutcracker choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky, set to a score by Peter llyitch Tchaikovsky, performed live by Pacific Symphony. Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a private, non-profit organization. “Segerstrom Center for the Arts” is a registered trademark.

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

www.scfta.org www.abt.org

American Ballet Theatre is one of the great dance companies in the world. Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope, and outreach. Recognized as a living national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States, performing for more than 400,000 people, and is the only major cultural institution to do so.

For nearly 78 years, the Company has appeared in a total of 132 cities in 50 countries and has performed in all 50 states of the United States. ABT has recently enjoyed triumphant successes with engagements in Paris, Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre became America’s National Ballet Company®.

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair, is the largest orchestra formed in the United States in the last 50 years and is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scene as well as in its own community of Orange County, California.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Pacific Ballet Conservatory

Established in 1982, the Pacific Ballet Conservatory is a professional dance school devoted to providing dance instruction of the highest caliber in ballet, pointe, pas de deux, modern, jazz, tap, musical theater, Pilates, and contemporary dance styles including hip-hop.

The Pacific Ballet Conservatory presents a highly applauded Spring Performance Series each year in a near-by theater setting. These formal dance concerts are comprised of imaginative choreography, classical ballets, attractive costumes, numerous special effects and theatrical lighting and sets. The performances are thoroughly enjoyable, fun for the whole family, and enhance each students’ training and confidence level.

Pacific Ballet Conservatory has specialized programs to further enhance the dance training of its students. Week-long Summer Dance Camps are offered to younger dancers wishing a well-rounded dance experience, with an informal, in-studio performance on the final day for the whole family. Intensive Summer Studies are also available to more advanced students. Master teachers and current principal dancers are brought in to offer these students an intense dance experience, albeit still in their home dance school.

Maryann Bayless, PBC’s owner, and Artistic Director has been teaching for 35 years and was a professional ballerina with Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle.

Photo Credit: Tiffany Martino

by