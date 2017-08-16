LODGE HONORED WITH VISITS BY STATE PRESIDENT CHUCK NOLAN AND OC DISTRICT DEPUTY STONEY BOURKE

August was a busy month as the Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Lodge hosted two VIP visits. California, Hawaii Elks Association State President Nolan, wife Ginger, and his entourage of State Vice Presidents. The visitors were treated to one of the Lodge’s famous breakfasts prepared by the Lodge’s great volunteer chefs Dennis Boelts, Kevin Lindley and John Feitz. OC Vice President Scott Stephens complimented the Lodge saying, “You folks have set the bar pretty high for the Lodges that will be entertaining the President in his future travels throughout California and Hawaii.” President Nolan spoke briefly and noted the Lodge’s outstanding growth in membership over the past five years.









In a Lodge meeting the following week District Deputy Stoney made his official visit to the Lodge along with his Esquire Jackylynn DeFries PER and Auditor Oscar Garza PER. District Deputy Bourke and his team reported that the Lodge’s books and financial affairs were in excellent order. An inspection of the Lodge facility revealed no major problems, and the overall Lodge report was A+. In his address to the membership, DD Bourke spoke of the importance of adding members and involving them in the charitable work of the Lodge. He complemented the Lodge officers and members for their significant work in the community. While Lodge members and visiting members from the other nine OC Lodges attended the District Deputy meeting, the Lodge’s Ladies club honored the District First Lady Janice Genelle at a special dinner served on the beautifully decorated Lodge patio.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149 year history of giving. "Elks Care Elks Share"

